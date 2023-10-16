Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia): Frustration over wrong choice

CryptoDATA-RNF Aprilia ace Miguel Oliveira had a very mixed main race in Indonesia, finishing 12th, and avoided commenting on his contact with Brad Binder afterwards.

The 28-year-old Portuguese Miguel Oliveira was well on his way to a strong result in the MotoGP race at Mandalika. But shortly at the end of the first third of the race distance, the RNF-Aprilia rider's plan got completely messed up. First Jack Miller (Red Bull-KTM), Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Dcuati) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati) overtook him.

A little later, Oliveira (he was in 8th position after ten laps) was sent far off the track after being jostled by Brad Binder (Red Bull-KTM). He had to take a huge diversions. Binder, who also took a winglet off his left side during the bump, received one of his two long lap penalties. Oliveira, for his part, threaded his way back to 16th and returned from the twelfth lap in fourteenth. In the end, the Portuguese rider was anything but happy with 12th place, after having improved from eighth to sixth in the opening laps.

"The race was clearly not the best for us," Oliveira noted. "We started well, but I soon found out that the choice of rear tyre was not the best."

The Portuguese, who like Aprilia brand-mate Aleix Espargaró set off on the soft tyre and officially said not a word about last year's Red Bull KTM teammate Brad Binder's hard attack, was miffed. "It's a real shame because I felt we made some progress with the set-up of the bike. Also the sprint had gone quite well for me on Saturday." However, Miguel was left without points then, finishing 10th. With Di Giannantonio getting stronger and stronger, he now even has to fear for his 13th World Championship rank.

As a reminder, Oliveira had won in the rain at Mandalika in 2022 for Red Bull-KTM. "I am really disappointed with this race day. But we have to take the positives. We learned something about the set-up of the bike. We just have to keep pushing in the next races and try to get the best out of it."

Tyre choice played an important role at the Mandalika GP, given the 60-degree asphalt temperature and the gruelling 27-lap distance.

The Soft front tyre was chosen by Aleix Espargaró, Raul Fernández, Oliveira, Martin, Di Giannantonio, Marini, Nakagami, Bezzecchi, Mir, Rins, Miller, Quartararo and Morbidelli. Viñales, Binder, Augusto Fernández and Pol Espargaró opted for the medium front. Only three riders played it safe and had the hard compound mounted at the front: Winner Bagnaia, Zarco (crashed) and Lenovo Ducati factory rider Bastianini, who came in 8th.

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.