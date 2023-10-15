Will Miguel Oliveira take over Repsol seat from Márquez?

Repsol-Honda and HRC have been desperately searching for a halfway worthy successor to Marc Márquez for weeks. Aprilia insists that Miguel Oliveira must stay with RNF for 2024. But the fast Portuguese rider sees things differently.

Of course, it is hard to imagine that the glorious Repsol Honda team, with the Honda Racing Corporation in the background, will compete next season with the formation of Joan Mir (he is WRC-22nd) and Iker Lecuona (he did not score a WRC point in five races in 2023) after the departure of Marc Márquez.

Therefore, there are considerations. Johann Zarco to be transferred from LCR to Repsol. But LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello is resisting this with all his might, because last April he was "100 per cent" convinced that Alex Rins would also ride for him in 2024 after the Texas victory. But in the meantime HRC has lost him to Yamaha. And the Italian team owner doesn't want to impose a mediocre rider pairing with Taka Nakagami and Iker Lecuona on his sponsors like Castrol, Givi and so on with a total budget of around 15 million euros.

Repsol is not very interested in Lecuona either. Firstly, because of his controversial riding qualities, secondly, he is difficult to place as a personality, which is why his 2020 appearance with the KTM Tech3 team was not long-lasting. Red Bull had zero interest in the young Spaniard.

That's why the HRC managers have been putting out feelers in all directions in recent weeks - to Augusto Fernández, to Pedro Acosta and Fabio Di Giannantonio, for example.

SPEEDWEEK.com reported on 1 October, the evening after the Japanese GP, that Miguel Oliveira had also been contacted by HRC, although he has a contract with Aprilia Racing for 2024. The six-time MotoGP winner (on KTM) is said to be lured to the Repsol Honda team as a teammate alongside Joan Mir.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola and RNF team headmaster Razlan Razali strongly denied Oliveira's switch rumours when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com on Thursday ahead of the Mandalika GP. Miguel has a watertight contract, they stressed. But for HRC, the Oliveira issue is not off the table.

Nor for the 2022 Mandalika winner. Asked if he agreed with Rivola and Razali and would actually have to ride for Aprilia in 2024, Oliveira explained dryly and curtly at the Mandalika weekend: "No, that's not true."

Massimo Rivola, however, stands by his firm conviction. "The contract is clear. Miguel has to race with us in 2024."

The proud and confident Oliveira, a former dentistry student who Pol Espargaró likes to derisively refer to as "Einstein" because of his university education, switched from Red Bull KTM to RNF-Aprilia a year ago because the Pierer Group wanted to put him in the GASGAS-Tech3 team to make room for Jack Miller (the four-time MotoGP winner came from Lenovo Ducati) in the Factory Team.

Oliveira, who won a total of six MotoGP races at KTM between 2020 (two in the Tech3 customer team) and 2022 (in the Red Bull team), has collected just 73 points this season, despite sprinting for the first time. As World Championship ninth in 2020 (with 125 points) and World Championship tenth in 2022 (with 149 points), the two-time runner-up (2015 Moto3 on KTM) and 2018 (Moto2 on KTM) is used to a different haul.

But the Portuguese knew that with Aprilia he would have to pilot a previous year's bike for two years and would not receive any technical updates during the season.

That's why Oliveira is now tempted by a move to Repsol-Honda, where he could collect an annual gift of around 3 to 5 million euros and even buy his way out of Aprilia.

And since HRC does not want to lose the LCR customer tean (allied with Honda since 2006) under any circumstances (the contract expires at the end of 2024), Zarco cannot be promoted from there to Repsol.

Lucio Cecchinello has no truck with Lecuona. He wants to keep Zarco for two years. He has a strong argument with HRC: because the LCR team has long been courted by the Pierer Group (KTM, GASGAS or MV Agusta) as well as Yamaha and Aprilia for 2025.

There are many examples from recent years that prove that no MotoGP team or factory can keep a rider with escape intentions. Jorge Martin left KTM after 2020 despite an option from the Austrians to join Pramac Ducati; Zarco terminated his KTM contract for 2020 in August 2019; Lorenzo left Repsol Honda after one year out of two to become a Yamaha test rider in 2020; Viñales and Yamaha even parted ways in the middle of August 2021. Almost simultaneously, Dovizioso left Aprilia as a test rider and joined Yamaha. And Alex Rins is leaving HRC despite a contract for 2024 and so is Marc Márquez.

Could Aprilia Racing try to persuade Oliveira to stay for 2024 with a better offer and optimised technical package? Rivola: "I certainly rate Miguel as a top rider. So I will do my best to help him."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.