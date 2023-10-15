Enea Bastianini: Sandwiched with Márquez and Miller
Enea Bastianini crossed the finish line in eighth place in the MotoGP race at Mandalika after coming from last on the first lap. The Italian, who was plagued by injuries in his first season as a factory rider, had to serve a long lap penalty in the race and is considered a tyre whisperer, even attracted attention with the fastest race lap.
Bastianini was just behind Jack Miller (Red Bull-KTM) at the finish. The "Bestia" was twelve seconds behind winner and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia. "It was a good return. I'm happy about my race, but not so much about the result," Bastianini stated. "After the long-lap and also the contact with Jack and Marc, I lost a lot of time at turn 11."
"Then I only started my chase after about eight or nine laps. But after that it went well. My pace was very good, I did the fastest lap of the race." Bastianini confessed, "But I was pretty beat up after the race. P5 was possible for me. Jack was very close to me, but that will come next time."
What happened at turn 11? Bastianini: "Pecco went in fast on the inside in turn 10, Marc had to straighten the bike - he went out. He then came back onto the track at turn 11 then Jack, me and Marc were side by side. I was in the middle. I was lucky, but it pushed me to the outside. It was a normal race incident."
Overall, the Ducati factory rider maintained, "We worked very well from the start this weekend. I had little changed in the electronics, did a lot of laps and didn't want to make any mistakes. We have to continue in exactly the same way now. On the track I had the pain under control too."
Bastianini recalls, "Normally the corner entry was a problem with this bike in the race, we have now ironed out this deficit. But I want to see that then also in the next races. Physically I am not really in good shape. I'm not in a lot of pain, but I'm very exhausted. In Australia the race will be easier for us, the temperatures will be lower there."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.