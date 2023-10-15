Enea Bastianini: Sandwiched with Márquez and Miller

Ducati factory rider Enea Bastianini impressed in the MotoGP race in Indonesia with the fastest race lap after an unsuccessful start and improved from last place to eighth.

Enea Bastianini crossed the finish line in eighth place in the MotoGP race at Mandalika after coming from last on the first lap. The Italian, who was plagued by injuries in his first season as a factory rider, had to serve a long lap penalty in the race and is considered a tyre whisperer, even attracted attention with the fastest race lap.

Bastianini was just behind Jack Miller (Red Bull-KTM) at the finish. The "Bestia" was twelve seconds behind winner and team-mate Pecco Bagnaia. "It was a good return. I'm happy about my race, but not so much about the result," Bastianini stated. "After the long-lap and also the contact with Jack and Marc, I lost a lot of time at turn 11."

"Then I only started my chase after about eight or nine laps. But after that it went well. My pace was very good, I did the fastest lap of the race." Bastianini confessed, "But I was pretty beat up after the race. P5 was possible for me. Jack was very close to me, but that will come next time."

What happened at turn 11? Bastianini: "Pecco went in fast on the inside in turn 10, Marc had to straighten the bike - he went out. He then came back onto the track at turn 11 then Jack, me and Marc were side by side. I was in the middle. I was lucky, but it pushed me to the outside. It was a normal race incident."

Overall, the Ducati factory rider maintained, "We worked very well from the start this weekend. I had little changed in the electronics, did a lot of laps and didn't want to make any mistakes. We have to continue in exactly the same way now. On the track I had the pain under control too."

Bastianini recalls, "Normally the corner entry was a problem with this bike in the race, we have now ironed out this deficit. But I want to see that then also in the next races. Physically I am not really in good shape. I'm not in a lot of pain, but I'm very exhausted. In Australia the race will be easier for us, the temperatures will be lower there."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.