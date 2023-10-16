Pol Espargaró (KTM/): And again these brake problems
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"I already had big problems with the braking behaviour at the Monday test in Misano and that's why I crashed there," Pol Espargaró (32) describes the beginning of his personal tale of woe. "I also had big problems with it here in Mandalika on Friday and Saturday." The Spanish Moto2 World Champion of 2013 again complained of heavy vibrations on his front brake.
The first prescription for his GASGAS-Tech3 team's KTM RC16 was then clear. "I tried smaller diameter brake discs. This way I hoped for higher temperatures and an improvement. I also achieved this a little bit. But it didn't really solve the problem."
But over the night to Sunday, miraculous things happened. "Already in the warm-up I suddenly felt extremely comfortable. Obviously we managed to get a grip on the problem in the set-up work," Pol described.
In the 27-lap heat race on Sunday, he then documented his statement with a furious start. "I don't know why. But I managed to overtake about ten riders on the first lap and suddenly found myself in 8th position. I was really very fast."
But at some point probably a little too fast. On the second lap, the Catalan came to a crash. "I am very disappointed about that. I had the speed and I wanted to show that. But I'm still trying to take the positives from this weekend. I think we have made a significant step forward in finding the cause of this problem."
Still, that leaves the 15-time GP winner in a modest 23rd place in the interim World Championship standings, a far cry from his best MotoGP World Championship finish of fifth in 2020, then on the factory Red Bull KTM RC16.
And facing an uncertain future, as his GASGAS saddle for 2024 has been awarded to Pedro Acosta. The Andorran by choice will take on the role of test and replacement rider at the Pierer Group. He is expected to receive a majority of the six KTM wildcards in 2024, for example four, Pedrosa two.
Result MotoGP race, Mandalika (15.10.):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.