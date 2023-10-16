Pol Espargaró (KTM/): And again these brake problems

The first two laps of the race were the short, single, but enjoyable highlight of the Indonesia weekend for Pol Espargaró. Then he crashed. Also due to the brake problems that have plagued him for some time.

"I already had big problems with the braking behaviour at the Monday test in Misano and that's why I crashed there," Pol Espargaró (32) describes the beginning of his personal tale of woe. "I also had big problems with it here in Mandalika on Friday and Saturday." The Spanish Moto2 World Champion of 2013 again complained of heavy vibrations on his front brake.

The first prescription for his GASGAS-Tech3 team's KTM RC16 was then clear. "I tried smaller diameter brake discs. This way I hoped for higher temperatures and an improvement. I also achieved this a little bit. But it didn't really solve the problem."

But over the night to Sunday, miraculous things happened. "Already in the warm-up I suddenly felt extremely comfortable. Obviously we managed to get a grip on the problem in the set-up work," Pol described.

In the 27-lap heat race on Sunday, he then documented his statement with a furious start. "I don't know why. But I managed to overtake about ten riders on the first lap and suddenly found myself in 8th position. I was really very fast."

But at some point probably a little too fast. On the second lap, the Catalan came to a crash. "I am very disappointed about that. I had the speed and I wanted to show that. But I'm still trying to take the positives from this weekend. I think we have made a significant step forward in finding the cause of this problem."

Still, that leaves the 15-time GP winner in a modest 23rd place in the interim World Championship standings, a far cry from his best MotoGP World Championship finish of fifth in 2020, then on the factory Red Bull KTM RC16.

And facing an uncertain future, as his GASGAS saddle for 2024 has been awarded to Pedro Acosta. The Andorran by choice will take on the role of test and replacement rider at the Pierer Group. He is expected to receive a majority of the six KTM wildcards in 2024, for example four, Pedrosa two.

Result MotoGP race, Mandalika (15.10.):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.