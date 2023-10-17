Augusto Fernández (KTM): "Nothing was good here".
Current Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernández (26) from Herv'e Poncharal's GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team paid a lesson in Indonesia. "I was a bit disoriented; it was not an easy weekend. I never got to satisfactory results. Both in practice, quali and sprint I wasn't really with the people. Actually, nothing was good here."
But like his teammate Pol Espargaró, the race turned out better than anyone at the GASGAS team would have expected. "I was surprised as well. My pace in the race was surprisingly good. I was able to catch up with my opponents and actually felt comfortable and was in 15th place. But then I crashed in turn 10 on the twelfth lap. The end. Out." This was also a parallel to Espargaró's race, who had to call it a day after a crash on lap 2.
The Madrilenian identified the climatic conditions on the island of Lombok as the main cause for the problems with his KTM. "The heat really caused us problems. Besides, the layout of the track didn't suit the qualities of our KTM."
As a reminder, unlike the Red Bull-KTM factory team with Binder and Miller, the GASGAS squad does not yet have new carbon chassis, which certainly bring advantages in terms of traction.
The seven-time GP winner perceived the weaknesses of the KTM mainly due to his tyre problems. "I didn't really get happy with any tyre choice. I couldn't find a good tyre the whole weekend. It was always just about which type of rubber was the least bad."
However, the 109-time GP competitor was already consoling himself after the disappointment in Indonesia by looking ahead to the next race. "You saw the risks even Brad Binder had to take here when overtaking. In Australia, we will surely do better on this fluid track. I'm looking forward to that."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.