Augusto Fernández (KTM): "Nothing was good here".

For Augusto Fernández, the Indonesian GP remained an unpleasant weekend. He left without points and found that somehow nothing fitted together on the Mandalika circuit.

Current Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernández (26) from Herv'e Poncharal's GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team paid a lesson in Indonesia. "I was a bit disoriented; it was not an easy weekend. I never got to satisfactory results. Both in practice, quali and sprint I wasn't really with the people. Actually, nothing was good here."

But like his teammate Pol Espargaró, the race turned out better than anyone at the GASGAS team would have expected. "I was surprised as well. My pace in the race was surprisingly good. I was able to catch up with my opponents and actually felt comfortable and was in 15th place. But then I crashed in turn 10 on the twelfth lap. The end. Out." This was also a parallel to Espargaró's race, who had to call it a day after a crash on lap 2.

The Madrilenian identified the climatic conditions on the island of Lombok as the main cause for the problems with his KTM. "The heat really caused us problems. Besides, the layout of the track didn't suit the qualities of our KTM."

As a reminder, unlike the Red Bull-KTM factory team with Binder and Miller, the GASGAS squad does not yet have new carbon chassis, which certainly bring advantages in terms of traction.

The seven-time GP winner perceived the weaknesses of the KTM mainly due to his tyre problems. "I didn't really get happy with any tyre choice. I couldn't find a good tyre the whole weekend. It was always just about which type of rubber was the least bad."

However, the 109-time GP competitor was already consoling himself after the disappointment in Indonesia by looking ahead to the next race. "You saw the risks even Brad Binder had to take here when overtaking. In Australia, we will surely do better on this fluid track. I'm looking forward to that."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.