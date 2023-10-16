Taka Nakagami (Honda/11th): Whoever plays poker can lose

The risk that Taka Nakagami took with the choice of the soft rear tyre was known to the LCR Honda team. In the end, the calculation did not work out. But the Japanese rider was not the only one who took a gamble.

Together with one of the real race favourites, Aleix Espargaró, Taka Nakagami (31) finally trundled to the finish of the Indonesian GP after 27 laps. With the Aprilia factory rider, one of the most mentioned favourites for the race on the Mandalika Circuit, the Japanese rider was in 11th place at the finish in the very best company.

The two cracks suffered the same fate. The soft rear tyre proved to be a fatally flawed decision. "To be fair, Michelin had clearly advised us against choosing a soft rear tyre," said Taka Nakagami, defending the representatives of the French tyre manufacturer, which has been active since 1889. "But we believed that even the medium tyre would not last the race."

But at Lucio Cecchinello's LCR Honda team, they believed they had found an ideal, alternative strategy. "The plan was clear. We wanted to make up as many positions as possible in the starting phase. That went well at the beginning. But I realise pretty soon that we had lost our way," Taka said contritely after the race. "The last ten laps were difficult, especially in the braking phases."

Tyre choice played an important role in the Mandalika GP, given the 60-degree asphalt temperature and the gruelling 27-lap distance. The Soft front tyre was chosen by Aleix Espargaró, Raul Fernández, Oliveira, Martin, Di Giannantonio, Marini, Nakagami, Bezzecchi, Mir, Rins, Miller, Quartararo and Morbidelli. Viñales, Binder, Augusto Fernández and Pol Espargaró opted for the medium front. Only three riders played it safe and had the hard compound mounted at the front: Winner Bagnaia, Zarco (crashed) and Lenovo Ducati factory rider Bastianini, who came in 8th.

But the good mood of the Japanese rider, after all in his sixth year in MotoGP, was not decisively affected by this setback on the island of Lombok. "To sum up, we really made progress this weekend. The balance of the bike was much better than before. With this progress, we can certainly target a top ten finish in Australia," said the only rider besides Alex Rins to arrive at the Mandalika finish for the once-proud Honda factory.

For the Repsol team was once again worn down by crashes from Marc Marquez and Joan Mir.

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.