Ducati: Where is Bastianini's common sense?

The patience of the Ducati managers has often been tested by Enea Bastianini already in 2022. On Saturday, "Bestia" showed once again that the term team player is not in his vocabulary.

The Indonesian GP at the Mandalika Street Circuit did not get off to a promising start for the Ducati-Lenovo factory team, which is used to success. On Friday, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, who was fit to race for the first time since his crash at the start in Barcelona, only finished 16th and 20th, losing 1.161 sec and 1.734 sec respectively to Aprilia star Aleix Espargaró.

On Saturday it got even worse: Enea Bastianini improved considerably in Q2 and, by finishing second in Q1, spoiled World Championship leader Bagnaia's entry into the all-important Qualifying 2, in which the twelve best grid positions are distributed. So Bagnaia didn't get beyond grid position 13!

The 13-lap sprint race was also hair-raising for Ducati corse managers Gigi Dall'Igna, Paolo Ciabatti and Davide Tardozzi. Bastianini messed up his team mate Bagnaia again and pushed him back to 8th place, although he was only 3 points behind sprint winner Jorge Martin before the start and desperately needed every single precious point.

By the way: Jorge Lorenzo acted in a more team-friendly way at Ducati Corse in 2017 when he gave title contender Andrea Dovizioso the victory in Sepang and was content with second place. "Dovi" was thus able to keep the title fight against Marc Márquez open until the finale in Valencia.

The fabulous Jorge Martin from Paolo Campinoti's Pramac-Ducati customer team took the MotoGP World Championship lead for the first time after his fourth sprint victory in a row on Saturday.

How much more valuable a success of a Lenovo rider is for the Ducati top managers was experienced by the TV spectators on Sunday, when Bagnaia flashed across the finish line as the winner after Martin's crash on lap 13 (he was 2 sec ahead of Viñales in the lead).

In the Ducati-Lenovo box all the dams broke when Pecco collected 25 points for the first time since Spielberg after four winless Sundays - and regained the World Championship lead. The whole team cheered and hugged each other, tears of joy were shed.

Of course, the Ducati bosses would rather see Pramac win the title than Honda and Aprilia. But no factory team wants to be permanently brought to its knees by a satellite team with identical material.

That would also mean not putting the best riders in the factory team.

However, Ducati decided in favour of Bastianini and against Martin at the end of August 2022 because the "Bestia" had won four victories this season as World Championship third, while Martin had none as World Championship ninth.

In the meantime, those responsible at Ducati have had some doubts as to whether the unpredictable and rebellious Bastianini was the right choice for the factory team. Actually, after several incidents in 2022, one could have imagined that he would not play the subservient stirrup holder for Bagnaia.

But he was usually faster than Jorge Martin in 2022.

One can imagine that there was little enthusiasm at Ducati Corse on Saturday for the approach of Bastianini, the team player who was prevented from riding.

Bagnaia complained on Friday and Saturday that he didn't have the best feeling for the Desmosedici under braking at the moment. But on Sunday he turned the tables - and presented his world champion riding skills.

And he knew: His lap time from Q1 would have been enough for fifth place on the grid in Q2, ahead of Brad Binder. But Enea B. had prevented him from taking part, which you can't necessarily blame him for.

But one may ask oneself whether Bastianini, who was twentieth in the World Championship, should not have given up his seventh place in the sprint to Bagnaia, who desperately needs every point.

The fact is: Ducati cannot issue a stable order to the customer teams Mooney VR46 and Gresini Racing because these racing teams transfer about 2 million per rider and season in leasing payments to Ducati Corse.

"The 13th starting position for Pecco was not ideal. Especially not in the sprint, because on the narrow ideal line the overtaking possibilities were very small," Ducati sport director noted at the Mandalika GP.

But on Sunday, thanks to Jorge Martin's crash, there was a happy ending for the Lenovo team.

And Bastianini will probably be told not to mess with Bagnaia at the next available opportunity.

But the scrappy Italian won't bother: Because in 2025 Bezzecchi or Martin will probably be on his factory bike anyway.

Ducati gave Lorenzo a stable order at the second-last race in 2017. So Bastianini knows what's in store for him.

Paoolo Ciabatti already put the rod in the window for Bastianini on Sunday. "There will be no factory order for Pecco, Jorge and Marco because they all have the one chance to win the world title," he said. "But when there is a battle between two Lenovo teammates for 7th and 8th place in the Sprint Race, there is little point in pushing further. That's my personal opinion. It's not a question of stable order. If one rider is World Championship leader and the other rider of the team has no chance to do anything else because he was injured twice, then common sense should decide what to do..."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.