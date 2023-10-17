Raul Fernández (13th): "Wrong tyre choice".
Raúl Fernández experienced disappointment in the Mandalika GP. The 22-year-old from the RNF Aprilia team hoped to gain an advantage by choosing the soft front tyre. The tyre choice played an important role given the 60 degree asphalt temperature and the gruelling distance of 27 race laps.
The soft front tyre was chosen by Raúl Fernández, Aleix Espargaró, Oliveira, Martin, Di Giannantonio, Marini, Nakagami, Bezzecchi, Mir, Rins, Miller, Quartararo and Morbidelli. Viñales, Binder, Augusto Fernández and Pol Espargaró opted for the medium front. Only three riders played it safe and had the hard compound mounted at the front: Winner Bagnaia, Zarco (crashed) and Lenovo Ducati factory rider Bastianini, who came in 8th.
The day before in the sprint, the soft front tyre proved reliable for Raúl Fernández. That's why he decided not to try it out again in the warm-up on Sunday morning. A mistake, as he admits in retrospect: "The tyre choice was simply bad. But I really don't understand why I had problems with it from the tenth or eleventh lap in the GP."
"Because in the sprint I did 13 laps on it and in the eleventh and twelfth lap I was still doing 1:31.3 times. I didn't have any problems with the left side and I didn't feel any signs of wear. Therefore, I made the same choice for the race. But already in the tenth, eleventh lap I had big problems with the left side, I couldn't ride the bike properly, I was sliding around all the time and just couldn't go fast," described the racer from Madrid, who took the blame for the disappointing race.
"Basically it was just a very bad decision and it was my fault because the whole team told me to try the soft front tyre in the warm-up. But I didn't want to because it had worked well the day before, so I also thought I could get a good result with it," sighed the RNF Aprilia rider.
And the Spaniard described: "At the start I could see Fabio, although of course there were many other riders in between. But I realised that I could catch up with him lap by lap. Everything was going according to plan and I was able to set a good pace, but then suddenly the tyre broke down. It was a difficult race, the whole weekend was tricky already."
Nevertheless, the current nineteenth-placed rider is looking forward with confidence to the next showdown at Phillip Island: "We are now travelling to Australia and I think our bike should work well there. I'm curious to see if we can find the good feeling for the bike again there."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.