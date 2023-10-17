Raul Fernández (13th): "Wrong tyre choice".

RNF Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández was one of 13 MotoGP riders who chose the soft front tyre for the Mandalika GP. That was the wrong decision, knows the Spaniard, who takes the blame for it.

Raúl Fernández experienced disappointment in the Mandalika GP. The 22-year-old from the RNF Aprilia team hoped to gain an advantage by choosing the soft front tyre. The tyre choice played an important role given the 60 degree asphalt temperature and the gruelling distance of 27 race laps.

The soft front tyre was chosen by Raúl Fernández, Aleix Espargaró, Oliveira, Martin, Di Giannantonio, Marini, Nakagami, Bezzecchi, Mir, Rins, Miller, Quartararo and Morbidelli. Viñales, Binder, Augusto Fernández and Pol Espargaró opted for the medium front. Only three riders played it safe and had the hard compound mounted at the front: Winner Bagnaia, Zarco (crashed) and Lenovo Ducati factory rider Bastianini, who came in 8th.

The day before in the sprint, the soft front tyre proved reliable for Raúl Fernández. That's why he decided not to try it out again in the warm-up on Sunday morning. A mistake, as he admits in retrospect: "The tyre choice was simply bad. But I really don't understand why I had problems with it from the tenth or eleventh lap in the GP."

"Because in the sprint I did 13 laps on it and in the eleventh and twelfth lap I was still doing 1:31.3 times. I didn't have any problems with the left side and I didn't feel any signs of wear. Therefore, I made the same choice for the race. But already in the tenth, eleventh lap I had big problems with the left side, I couldn't ride the bike properly, I was sliding around all the time and just couldn't go fast," described the racer from Madrid, who took the blame for the disappointing race.

"Basically it was just a very bad decision and it was my fault because the whole team told me to try the soft front tyre in the warm-up. But I didn't want to because it had worked well the day before, so I also thought I could get a good result with it," sighed the RNF Aprilia rider.

And the Spaniard described: "At the start I could see Fabio, although of course there were many other riders in between. But I realised that I could catch up with him lap by lap. Everything was going according to plan and I was able to set a good pace, but then suddenly the tyre broke down. It was a difficult race, the whole weekend was tricky already."

Nevertheless, the current nineteenth-placed rider is looking forward with confidence to the next showdown at Phillip Island: "We are now travelling to Australia and I think our bike should work well there. I'm curious to see if we can find the good feeling for the bike again there."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.