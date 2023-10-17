Johann Zarco (crash): "It was not dangerous".

Johann Zarco had to make do without a rear ride height device in the Mandalika GP. The Pramac Ducati rider from France was still hoping for points - until he crashed in the middle of the race in the eleventh corner.

"The crash was not the problem of the race this time," said Johann Zarco after his retirement on lap 14 of the Mandalika GP. The Frenchman from the Pramac Ducati team was struggling with an unexpected problem before his retirement: "Already in the first corner I noticed that my rear ride height device was not working. I tried to understand what the problem was and whether the switch was not working properly. But it wasn't because of that."

"This problem meant that I couldn't really compete from the beginning," added the 33-year-old from Cannes, telling, "It took me a little while to get used to it, and then I was able to continue. I wanted to finish the race because I thought there was a chance of points or a red flag, given the difficult conditions, during which I could have changed bikes."

"But then, trying to follow Morbidelli, I crashed in the eleventh corner," sighed Zarco, who affirmed, "I had everything under control, but in that corner the bike just slid too much. I think that without the crash I would have finished 15th, which would have given a point, but I couldn't get it." He added: "It's crazy how bad luck has struck time and time again. It's not nice, of course, but it's not the end of the world either."

However, he never felt unsafe despite the problem, the current World Championship seventh-placed driver clarified. "It was not dangerous and for me this problem occurred for the first time. I had the problem with the switch in qualifying at Misano, but it was the first time that the rear ride height device didn't work for me. i was still able to do 1'32.7 times, which is almost two seconds slower than usual, but it shows that you could ride and it wasn't dangerous."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.