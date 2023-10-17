Phillips Island: Air freight arrives partially delayed

Due to logistical problems, the paddock in Phillip Island/AUS will not open for the teams on Wednesday at 12 noon, but only on Thursday at 8 am. At least one cargo jumbo is still in the air.

It was foreseeable from the outset that the seven overseas races within nine weeks would not only be a huge challenge for the teams and riders, but would also put Dorna's logistics to the test. After all, with so many Grand Prix on three consecutive weekends, four cargo jumbos each have to be shipped from one GP venue to the next.

The transport of the material from the holiday island of Lombok to Melbourne Australia is a particular challenge now, because there the Gibson Freight trucks still have to cart the freight boxes for about three hours to Cowes on Phillip Island.

Today the GP teams were informed by the team association IRTA and Dorna that there were delays in the "freight operations" between Mandalika and Phillip Island. Some of the freight will not arrive at the Phillip Island Circuit paddock until late Wednesday evening.

As a result, the paddock will not open to MotoGP teams at 12 noon on Wednesday, but will open to MotoGP teams at 8am on Thursday (19 October). Access for the Moto3 and Moto2 teams will be allowed from 9am. Only then can the boxes be unpacked, the pits put away and the bikes revised for the first practice. For this purpose, the basic set-up for the Australian GP circuit must be loaded.

However, the team association IRTA allows the teams to set up their offices and their hospitalitys on Wednesday. But only with the material that has been shipped more sea freight to Australia.

To explain: The big teams (especially from MotoGP) save a lot of money by shipping the hospitality equipment for the overseas events by sea instead of by plane from location to location. In return, however, they buy tables, chairs, ovens, refrigerators, cutlery, coffee machines and so on in duplicate or triplicate.

The team members have been made aware, however, that no freight boxes with motorbike material that may arrive early in the pits may be touched or unpacked before the official paddock opening. This is because it must first be ensured that all the material has arrived in Australia. In addition, it should be prevented that the Gibson Freight trucks in the pit lane can unload delayed by freight boxes standing around.

So far, however, IRTA officials expect Friday morning practice to start on time.

One cargo plane has already landed in Melbourne. But at least one is currently still in the air. And don't forget: Australia is 9 hours ahead of Central European Summer Time. There, the clocks are already set to 10.45 pm.

As a reminder: At the Argentina GP 2022, the entire Friday practice had to be cancelled because two planes on their way from Lombok were stranded in Mombasa/Kenya (Africa) due to technical defects. A repaired Boeing 747-222B with around 100,000 kg of cargo therefore only arrived at the airport in Tucúman two days late.

In addition, since the beginning of the Ukraine war, around 30 per cent fewer cargo aircraft have been available because the Russians have had all flight rights to overseas destinations revoked due to the sanctions.