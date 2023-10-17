Marc Márquez's Honda departure: This is what Nakagami is hoping for

Marc Márquez's departure was a bit of a surprise for Takaaki Nakagami. The Japanese rider from the LCR Honda Idemitsu team talks about his chances of a place in the factory team and his hopes for 2024.

It was a foregone conclusion that Marc Márquez would be turning over a new leaf next year and leaving the Repsol Honda Team for the Gresini Racing Team. Nevertheless, the departure of the superstar was a bit of a surprise for brand colleague Takaaki Nakagami, as he emphasised before the race weekend in Indonesia.

"The news of his team change obviously affects us a lot. It was a bit of a surprise. But there are still a few races left on the schedule this year and we now have to see that we finish the 2023 season in the best possible way and then we will focus on 2024," said the 31-year-old from Japan.

Of course, he hopes to take on a more important role for Honda, Nakagami admitted: "I'm not in the factory team, but I know the Honda since the 2018 season and I know what has changed. Of course I want to help with the development and I hope Honda doesn't just listen to the factory riders when it comes to the direction of development. It would be very nice to take on more responsibility."

A move to the factory team is not on the cards, however. "The chance of that is probably zero per cent, because I am very happy with my team and main sponsor Idemitsu and I am happy to stay here," explained the current World Championship eighteenth-placed rider when asked about it.

