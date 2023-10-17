Marc Márquez's Honda departure: This is what Nakagami is hoping for
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It was a foregone conclusion that Marc Márquez would be turning over a new leaf next year and leaving the Repsol Honda Team for the Gresini Racing Team. Nevertheless, the departure of the superstar was a bit of a surprise for brand colleague Takaaki Nakagami, as he emphasised before the race weekend in Indonesia.
"The news of his team change obviously affects us a lot. It was a bit of a surprise. But there are still a few races left on the schedule this year and we now have to see that we finish the 2023 season in the best possible way and then we will focus on 2024," said the 31-year-old from Japan.
Of course, he hopes to take on a more important role for Honda, Nakagami admitted: "I'm not in the factory team, but I know the Honda since the 2018 season and I know what has changed. Of course I want to help with the development and I hope Honda doesn't just listen to the factory riders when it comes to the direction of development. It would be very nice to take on more responsibility."
A move to the factory team is not on the cards, however. "The chance of that is probably zero per cent, because I am very happy with my team and main sponsor Idemitsu and I am happy to stay here," explained the current World Championship eighteenth-placed rider when asked about it.
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.