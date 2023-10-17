Phillip Island: Ruin transformed into a gem

SPEEDWEEK.com researched how Fergus Cameron managed to make Phillip Island the delightful venue for the 1989 Australian GP. Wayne Gardner and Mick Doohan then sparked a true GP euphoria.

The Phillip Island GP saw a reunion with Fergus Cameron, who brought the motorbike GP to the state of Victoria in Australia in 1989. The 72-year-old was Managing Director of the Phillip Island Circuit until 2022 and has now retired.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, the Australian describes how he brought the GP circuit to this remote part of the world and what efforts were needed to keep up with the new GP venues from Sepang to Doha/Qatar all these years, where money was not a big issue. "It was great to hear some GP riders again this year stressing that Phillip Island was the most beautiful circuit in the world," beamed Cameron, whose Grand Prix event had fallen victim to the Corona epidemic for two years.

As early as 31 March 1928, the first races were held on Phillip Island on an unpaved road course, it was 10.4 km long. In 1935 it was extended to 19.3 km. But after 1941, the course was shut down due to intense dust.

In 1952, a few enthusiasts started designing the permanent Phillip Island Circuit; but it was not until March 1956 that the opening took place. Later that year, the first motorbike club meeting was held. However, the circuit was primarily used for car racing, the biggest draw being a touring car event called the Armstrong 500.

But every New Year's Day the Victoria GP for motorbikes was held, the later world champion Tom Phillis won twelve races there from 1959 to 1961 on Honda and Norton, he was named the "King of Phillip Island".

Reconstruction 1962

In 1962 there was a change of ownership when the track was bought by Len Lukey, who started a rebuilding programme together with PIARC. In 1967, racing resumed with new races.

A new golden era was in the offing, but Lukey died in 1978, then the circuit fell into disrepair again, with only sporadic race meetings.

To this day, the picturesque "Lukey Heights" curve is a reminder of the former owner.

The first Phillip Island GP in 1989 remains unforgettable, with a group of five with Gardner, Schwantz, Rainey, Magee and Christian Sarron and Co. at the front. The narrow access roads brought 90,000 spectators to the island, so that the return journey to Melbourne took until 5 a.m. on Monday instead of the usual two hours because of the huge traffic jam.

The Grand Prix was held again in 1990, again in the 125, 250 and 500 cc classes. After that, the WRC race moved to Eastern Creek near Sydney, because tobacco advertising was already banned in the state of Victoria at that time, and in New South Wales it was still allowed to advertise smokers' cigarettes.

This was appealing because at that time there was hardly a top team without a cigarette sponsor - from Marlboro, Rothmans, Barclay, Lucky Strike, HB, Parisienne, Chesterfield, West, Ducados, Fortuna and Cabin to Camel.

Eastern Creek then held on to host the Australian GP for six years from 1991 to 1996.

With the support of the Victorian Government, the return of the GP event was achieved for 1997. This was because money had been invested in a new pit facility in the meantime, and from 1992 Dorna, rather than the FIM, was responsible for awarding the hosting rights.

The 30th anniversary of the GP was celebrated in 2019.

In 1990, the World Superbike Championship made its first guest appearance at Phillip Island, and since then the SBK has appeared there every year - with the exception of 1993 and 2021.

While in the beginning large parts of the paddock were not asphalted because the landowners of the property did not want to keep investing fresh money, Dorna insisted on an improved infrastructure in the paddock. The teams were no longer to be housed in tents. Because in Europe at that time, more and more modern new tracks were being built, from Jerez to Catalunya to Brno, others were being adapted like Misano and later Mugello or the Österreichring.

"Significant investment was needed at Phillip Island as a result," Fergus Cameron recalls. "But most of the part-owners were at an age where they didn't want to put money into a race track."

In 2004, the track passed into the ownership of Lindsay Fox

So in 2004, popular billionaire and ex-footballer Lindsay Fox stepped in as an investor with his company "Linfox Property Group Pty Ltd". He acquired the racetrack for a reported purchase price of 13 million Australian dollars. Today, his son Andrew Fox takes care of the circuit.

Under the new owner, an "AUS $2 million safety upgrade" was immediately carried out, the circuit was modernised and a new pit facility was built.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), which also organises the Formula 1 GP in Melbourne, has been the MotoGP promoter for years.

In recent years, there have been repeated discussions about who would pay for the investments at the racetrack, for example the new surface for 2013.

After all, the Australians got a 10-year contract up to and including 2026.

At the beginning, the politicians did not want to know much about the Phillip Island Circuit, the owners were on their own. They were farmers from the surrounding area who had painstakingly raised the necessary 700,000 dollars in the 1980s. Fergus Cameron then had only 60 days to raise the purchase price with this syndicate.

"The racetrack was a ruin. The buildings were run down, the windows broken, sheep grazing everywhere," he recalls.

The racetrack area stretched over an incredible 121,000 hectares. Most of it was farmland at the time, and the racetrack was completely run down.

Fergus Cameron, who himself came from a farming background, raised enough money within the required 60 days and took over the Phillip Island GP Circuit in 1985 with the newly formed consortium called Placetac Pty Ltd.

When Wayne Gardner became the first Australian to win the "500 cc World Championship" in 1987, a huge motorcycling euphoria arose in Australia. It reached its peak when Mick Doohan won five 500 cc World Championship titles in a row. "Quick Mick" is also the only GP rider to win at Eastern Creek (1992, 1995) and Phillip Island (1998). Casey Stoner then triumphed six times in a row at Phillip Island from 2007 to 2012.

Smart businessman Fergus Cameron had heard in good time that the FIM, the motorbike world governing body, would grant the Australian federation a Grand Prix in 1989.

Engineer and race promoter Bob Barnard and his Barfield Company chose Phillip Island as the venue. The track was shortened by 0.5 km to 4.445 km and upgraded and improved by the handsome sum of A$5 million. So Bob Barnard spruced up the facility for the first motorbike GP in 1989.

Ferguson: "We got the go-ahead for 1989, then immediately started renovating the Phillip Island circuit. But the weather was so bad in July, August and September 1988 that we had to stop work, everything was muddy. We were very worried whether we would be ready for the Grand Prix in April 1989, because we had only manageable financial resources. But we were able to finish everything in time."

Indeed: the reopening of the Phillip Island Circuit took place on time on 4 December 1988.

Fergus Cameron's wife Chris was a key person in charge of administration and logistics throughout the GP years and a valuable part of the Grand Prix.

At the 2022 Motorcycle Grand Prix, the Camerons arrived in the paddock on Saturday accompanied by Craig Hemsworth, father of world famous actors Liam and Chris Hemsworth, who grew up two kilometres from the circuit. Chris Hemsworth (he was involved with Miley Cyrus) also came back to visit the Grand Prix this time.

For the first time since 1989, Fergus and Chris Cameron 2022 didn't turn up at the circuit on Sunday, watching the races at home on TV with some melancholy.

They live just ten minutes from the circuit, in the same street as Craig Hemsworth.

"So far we've always had an evening at our house for all the Grand Prix and World Superbike races. We've had friendly team managers and Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, Race Director Mike Webb, Franco Uncini and so on over for dinner," Fergus and Chris Cameron told us. "There was usually a singing competition between Australians, Spaniards and Italians. Those were entertaining evenings."