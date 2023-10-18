Ducati: 12 victories already this season - victory record in sight

Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna wanted to surpass the MotoGP successes of 2022. After the Indonesian GP, a new victory record is on the horizon. Ducati continues to hold the top 3 places in the riders' world championship.

Last winter, Ducati Corps General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna stated that he wanted to surpass the successes of 2022, i.e. win the Supersport World Championship this year in addition to the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. This goal has already been achieved, as Italian Nicolò Bulega is an unassailable 85 points ahead of pursuer Stefano Manzi after 22 of 24 SSP World Championship races - and has been World Champion for ten days! In addition, Ducati also supplied unit bikes for the new MotoE World Championship for the first time in 2023 - here Nicola Casadei secured the World Championship title in Misano.

With five Grand Prix and six Sprint Races still to be completed before the World Championship finale in Valencia on 26 November 2023, Ducati can clearly surpass the successes of 2022.

At the Indonesian GP, Ducati extended a remarkable streak with Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia's triumph. For 41 GP races in a row now, at least one Desmosedici rider has always made it onto the podium.

Pramac-Ducati ace Martin crashed in Mandalika and had to relinquish the world championship lead to Bagnaia after 24 hours on Sunday. On the island of Lombok, the World Champion secured the twelfth victory of the season for Ducati in the 15th race! The previous record of twelve season victories from the 2022 Triple Crown season has therefore already been reached. Martin and Bagnaia also made it the eighth MotoGP double victory for the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale in Japan this season.

Last year's Ducati record was already impressive: the four teams and eight riders secured twelve GP wins, 16 pole positions and 32 podiums. In the 2022 Riders' World Championship, four riders were promoted to the top-8.

The current season's record once again exceeds all expectations: The four teams and eight riders have taken 12 MotoGP wins in the first 15 Grand Prix on Sunday, plus 12 sprint race victories (Martin 6x, Bagnaia 4x), Bezzecchi 1x, Alex Márquez 1x), 13 pole positions and in addition 29 out of a possible 45 GP podiums were secured on Sunday. In the riders' championship, five riders were promoted to the top-8 at the Indonesian GP. The Constructors' World Championship was captured by Ducati for the fourth time in a row in 2023.

The Riders' World Championship standings (after 15 of 20 races): 1st Bagnaia 346 points. 2nd Martin 328. 3rd Bezzecchi 283.

The Ducati tally after the 2023 Indonesian GP:

Pecco Bagnaia: 6GP wins, 4 sprint wins, total of 11 GP podiums, 6 pole positions.

Marco Bezzecchi: 3 GP wins, 1 sprint win, total 5 GP podiums, 3 pole positions.

Jorge Martin: 3 GP wins, 6 sprint wins, total 9 GP podiums, 2 pole positions.

Johann Zarco: 3 podiums.

Alex Márquez: 1 sprint win, 1 GP podium, 1 pole position.

Luca Marini: 1 GP podium, 1 pole position.