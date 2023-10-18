Why "Bez" hopes to suffer less in Australia
Just one week after breaking his collarbone, Marco Bezzecchi surprised everyone in Mandalika with third and fifth places in the sprint and over the full distance. It was only on Wednesday, three days after the operation, that he decided to make the trip to Lombok and attempt a lightning comeback.
In view of this history, the 24-year-old Italian knows: "I can only be satisfied with the past weekend. Despite the injury, we got two excellent results," underlined the World Championship third-placed rider, who is now 63 points behind Pecco Bagnaia and 45 points behind Jorge Martin.
Both top favourites for the World Championship title failed at least once in Indonesia: the defending champion with a Q1 exit and a meagre eighth place in the sprint, but Pecco then followed this up with his sixth win of the season on Sunday. With this, the Ducati factory rider also regained the world championship lead after only 24 hours, because Pramac ace Martin had been jubilant about the sprint victory on Saturday, but then crashed while leading in the GP race.
"Pecco and Jorge are both very strong. Pecco is already a world champion, but Jorge is in fantastic form. It's normal to make mistakes sometimes: it happened to Pecco a few races ago, to Jorge now on Sunday," Bezzecchi commented. "Jorge will certainly fight back and I hope to be there at Phillip Island as well."
"On paper things should be better here at Phillip Island. The track is fast, but there are no particularly hard braking manoeuvres - and that's when I suffer the most from a physical point of view," the VR46 Ducati rider's gaze goes forward to the next task at the Australian GP. "The track is one of my absolute favourites and last year I was really fast already, with a solid race. We're gritting our teeth and doing the maximum to make sure I'm recovered and rested ahead of the race."
Last year "Bez" was fourth at Phillip Island as a MotoGP rookie. Does he have the confidence to attack again this weekend, two weeks after breaking his collarbone? "I don't know. I will try to get myself in good shape physically. For sure I won't be at 100 per cent. That's not possible with only four days off. But Phillip Island is a bit less physically demanding with less hard braking points. That's why I think I can be fast."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.