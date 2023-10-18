Why "Bez" hopes to suffer less in Australia

With his lightning comeback at the Indonesian GP Marco Bezzecchi wrote a small hero story, next weekend at Phillip Island the VR46 Ducati star hoped to be even further ahead.

Just one week after breaking his collarbone, Marco Bezzecchi surprised everyone in Mandalika with third and fifth places in the sprint and over the full distance. It was only on Wednesday, three days after the operation, that he decided to make the trip to Lombok and attempt a lightning comeback.

In view of this history, the 24-year-old Italian knows: "I can only be satisfied with the past weekend. Despite the injury, we got two excellent results," underlined the World Championship third-placed rider, who is now 63 points behind Pecco Bagnaia and 45 points behind Jorge Martin.

Both top favourites for the World Championship title failed at least once in Indonesia: the defending champion with a Q1 exit and a meagre eighth place in the sprint, but Pecco then followed this up with his sixth win of the season on Sunday. With this, the Ducati factory rider also regained the world championship lead after only 24 hours, because Pramac ace Martin had been jubilant about the sprint victory on Saturday, but then crashed while leading in the GP race.

"Pecco and Jorge are both very strong. Pecco is already a world champion, but Jorge is in fantastic form. It's normal to make mistakes sometimes: it happened to Pecco a few races ago, to Jorge now on Sunday," Bezzecchi commented. "Jorge will certainly fight back and I hope to be there at Phillip Island as well."

"On paper things should be better here at Phillip Island. The track is fast, but there are no particularly hard braking manoeuvres - and that's when I suffer the most from a physical point of view," the VR46 Ducati rider's gaze goes forward to the next task at the Australian GP. "The track is one of my absolute favourites and last year I was really fast already, with a solid race. We're gritting our teeth and doing the maximum to make sure I'm recovered and rested ahead of the race."

Last year "Bez" was fourth at Phillip Island as a MotoGP rookie. Does he have the confidence to attack again this weekend, two weeks after breaking his collarbone? "I don't know. I will try to get myself in good shape physically. For sure I won't be at 100 per cent. That's not possible with only four days off. But Phillip Island is a bit less physically demanding with less hard braking points. That's why I think I can be fast."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.