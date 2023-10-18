Set alarm clock: Schedule for the 2023 Australian GP

The MotoGP squad has arrived at Phillip Island. For fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, that means this race weekend: Attention, nine hours time difference!

With the exception of 2020 and 2021 (cancellation due to the Corona pandemic), the "Phillip Island Circuit" has hosted the only World Motorcycle Championship race on the Australian continent since 1997. The track not only impresses with its impressive landscape right by the sea, but as one of the fastest race tracks in the calendar, it also brings the spectators exciting races every year.

The circuit measures 4.45 km with its five right-hand and seven left-hand corners and has a 900 m long start-finish straight. This year's "MotoGP Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix" will be held over 27 laps, with the focus on the world championship duel between leader Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) and Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati). Five weekends before the end of the season, the two riders are separated by just 18 points.

Last year, Alex Rins won sensationally, giving Suzuki one of the last two MotoGP victories. The most successful rider in the premier class in Australia is still Casey Stoner, the MotoGP legend has won a total of six times on home soil. He is followed by Valentino Rossi (5) and Marc Márquez (3).

Those who want to watch the Australian GP live should set an alarm clock, as a time difference of nine hours has to be taken into account. For example, the MotoGP sprint on Saturday starts at 6 am CEST, while the lights go out for the Grand Prix on Sunday at 5 am CEST.

Schedule for the 2023 Australian GP (CEST).

Friday 20 October:

00.00 - 00.35 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 1

00.50 - 01.30 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 1

01.45 - 02.30 (45 min): MotoGP, FP1



04.15 - 04.50 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 2

05.05 - 05.45 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 2

06.00 - 07.20 (80 min): MotoGP, Practice

Saturday, 21 October:

23.40 - 00.10 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

00.25 - 00.55 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

01.10 - 01.40 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

01.50 - 02.05 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

02.15 - 02.30 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



03.50 - 04.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

04.15 - 04.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

04.45 - 05.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

05.10 - 05.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

06.00: MotoGP Sprint (13 laps)

Sunday 22 October:

00.40 - 00.50 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

02.00: Moto3 race (23 laps)

03.15: Moto2 race (25 laps)

05.00: MotoGP race (27 laps)