Night or Re-Live: TV Programme Australia GP 2023

Phillip Island is always a highlight on the MotoGP calendar. If you want to follow what happens live this weekend, you have to get up early. But there are also alternatives - on TV and streamed.

As usual, ServusTV will broadcast the qualifying sessions and the sprint of the MotoGP class live on free TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Saturday, followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

However, there is a whole nine-hour time difference, which is why the Australian GP will be a night-time programme for fans in Central Europe: MotoGP qualifying, for example, will be shown from 1.50 a.m. on Saturday, the races on Sunday from 2 a.m. onwards.

For all those who don't want to set an alarm clock at the weekend, ServusTV will broadcast the MotoGP Qualifying and all the races in a detailed replay on Saturday from 10.50 am and on Sunday from 10.20 am.

There is no TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster this coming weekend, SRF will only offer the MotoGP races as a stream on Play SRF.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in live stream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - i.e. for qualifying and races in all classes.

Tip: During the overseas stops, the sessions of all classes are available for viewing as a video immediately after the broadcast, not only for users in Austria but also in Germany!

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because 15 of the 20 Grands Prix have already been completed, the World Championship promoter is now offering a whopping 70 per cent discount on the video pass package!

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme Australia GP 2023: