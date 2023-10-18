Phillip Island: Marc Márquez (Honda) leads parade

Before the real track action starts on Friday, Marc Márquez, Pedro Acosta, Joel Kelso and Wayne Gardner went around the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit at a more leisurely pace on Wednesday.

As a foretaste of the upcoming Australian GP, Marc Márquez led a motorbike parade with Australian Moto3 rider Joel Kelso (CFMOTO PrüstelGP) and MotoGP legend Wayne Gardner (1987 500cc World Champion) on Wednesday, with around 400 fans making their way from San Remo to the GP circuit on Phillip Island. There, Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) also joined the biker group for a lap. Travis Auld, CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, also joined in.

"It was super-beautiful," Marc Márquez enthused. "The weather is great and it was incredible to see all the bikes behind us and do a slow lap of the track with the fans. It's important because we race a lot in Europe and Australia might seem far away, but we spent a nice hour with all the motorbike fans here."

At Phillip Island, Marc Márquez has been victorious three times before. Last year, the eight-time World Champion only had to concede to Alex Rins (then on Suzuki) after a stunning Australian GP, but in second place he celebrated his total 100th GP podium.

After sealing his Honda farewell and a disappointing weekend in Indonesia (with crashes in the sprint and main race), the 30-year-old Spaniard is only cautiously optimistic: "We had a difficult weekend in Mandalika, where I couldn't manage the situation well, especially on Sunday. But we have learned from that and we will try to regain confidence. I like the track, but we have to stay calm."