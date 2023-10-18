Joan Mir (Honda): "Never felt like number 2".

Only Joan Mir is set in the Repsol Honda box for the 2024 MotoGP season. How the former world champion assesses Marc Márquez's departure and why he doesn't think it will bring big changes for him.

It has been official for a fortnight that Marc Márquez and the Honda Racing Corporation will go their separate ways at the end of the current season after eleven years. In the difficult search for the successor to the six-time MotoGP champion, Honda has already knocked on the door of several riders, most notably Miguel Oliveira, who is actually still under contract with Aprilia for another season.

Joan Mir says he is not concerned with who he will share the Repsol Honda box with next year. "I don't care who will be my teammate. Of course I would always prefer a fast rider with experience to help us take the project a bit further. But it's not that I prefer one rider."

What does the departure of Marc Márquez, for years the reference for Honda in the premier class, mean for the development of the RC213V? "In this six months or a little more that we have now done together, I could see that the development was not focused on one rider," assured newcomer Mir. "Everything I needed, I got. If I wanted something that Marc didn't like, I could still have it. I never felt like the second rider. I don't think that exists in a factory team nowadays."

That's why the Majorcan believes, "Not so much will change - some things might, because in terms of next year, I will probably now be the one who decides which direction we should go. That's positive for me. So I don't have to argue with anyone about it. But with Marc, throughout the season, our comments were always the same. So the development has always been in one direction."

It was also not true that Honda had developed a MotoGP bike in recent years that was solely focused on the needs of Marc Márquez, Mir underlined. "I can't see Marc winning races and the others being in the shit. In the past maybe, but now it's not like that. I think that in the recent races I have been at quite a similar level in terms of performance. I don't see it as the bike was made for him. It's maybe true that the problems started when he got injured. But I don't think the bike was made for him. I think the bike just doesn't work at the moment - but I hope it will in the future."

Can the departure of the six-time MotoGP world champion and 59-time GP winner in the premier class, who is always particularly in the public eye as superstars of the scene, also take some pressure off Honda? "Yes, in that respect it can maybe be positive. Whereas the pressure is always there because a team like Repsol Honda always wants to win. Nothing but winning is good enough. But if you share the same mindset - and I do - I think it's a good thing."

"But I am in a different situation to Marc, who has shown everything with this team. So I wasn't surprised to see him go because the situation is very difficult," admitted the 2020 World Champion (still on Suzuki). "But as far as I am concerned, I feel that I would have failed in this project if I left the team. I don't want to leave like that. I still believe that together we can create something good. Nobody expected me to have won the title in my second year with Suzuki. I know how to get good results."

Marc Márquez, at 30, has no time to lose if he is to add further success to his impressive record. Joan Mir, at 26, is still a little younger.

"That's an advantage I have," agrees the 2017 Moto3 World Champion. "As you know, this bike is very difficult and it probably takes almost a year to understand it. And you adapt to a bike that doesn't really work well... But I think it can only get better from here. I could see movement at the Honda front in the past races, which is important and great for the future. If for some reason it doesn't work next year and the bike is still at a similar level to now, I'm 26 or 27 years old - so still young enough for another project. Now I'm fully focused on this one."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.