Joan Mir (Honda): "Never felt like number 2".
It has been official for a fortnight that Marc Márquez and the Honda Racing Corporation will go their separate ways at the end of the current season after eleven years. In the difficult search for the successor to the six-time MotoGP champion, Honda has already knocked on the door of several riders, most notably Miguel Oliveira, who is actually still under contract with Aprilia for another season.
Joan Mir says he is not concerned with who he will share the Repsol Honda box with next year. "I don't care who will be my teammate. Of course I would always prefer a fast rider with experience to help us take the project a bit further. But it's not that I prefer one rider."
What does the departure of Marc Márquez, for years the reference for Honda in the premier class, mean for the development of the RC213V? "In this six months or a little more that we have now done together, I could see that the development was not focused on one rider," assured newcomer Mir. "Everything I needed, I got. If I wanted something that Marc didn't like, I could still have it. I never felt like the second rider. I don't think that exists in a factory team nowadays."
That's why the Majorcan believes, "Not so much will change - some things might, because in terms of next year, I will probably now be the one who decides which direction we should go. That's positive for me. So I don't have to argue with anyone about it. But with Marc, throughout the season, our comments were always the same. So the development has always been in one direction."
It was also not true that Honda had developed a MotoGP bike in recent years that was solely focused on the needs of Marc Márquez, Mir underlined. "I can't see Marc winning races and the others being in the shit. In the past maybe, but now it's not like that. I think that in the recent races I have been at quite a similar level in terms of performance. I don't see it as the bike was made for him. It's maybe true that the problems started when he got injured. But I don't think the bike was made for him. I think the bike just doesn't work at the moment - but I hope it will in the future."
Can the departure of the six-time MotoGP world champion and 59-time GP winner in the premier class, who is always particularly in the public eye as superstars of the scene, also take some pressure off Honda? "Yes, in that respect it can maybe be positive. Whereas the pressure is always there because a team like Repsol Honda always wants to win. Nothing but winning is good enough. But if you share the same mindset - and I do - I think it's a good thing."
"But I am in a different situation to Marc, who has shown everything with this team. So I wasn't surprised to see him go because the situation is very difficult," admitted the 2020 World Champion (still on Suzuki). "But as far as I am concerned, I feel that I would have failed in this project if I left the team. I don't want to leave like that. I still believe that together we can create something good. Nobody expected me to have won the title in my second year with Suzuki. I know how to get good results."
Marc Márquez, at 30, has no time to lose if he is to add further success to his impressive record. Joan Mir, at 26, is still a little younger.
"That's an advantage I have," agrees the 2017 Moto3 World Champion. "As you know, this bike is very difficult and it probably takes almost a year to understand it. And you adapt to a bike that doesn't really work well... But I think it can only get better from here. I could see movement at the Honda front in the past races, which is important and great for the future. If for some reason it doesn't work next year and the bike is still at a similar level to now, I'm 26 or 27 years old - so still young enough for another project. Now I'm fully focused on this one."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.