Pecco Bagnaia: Beaten with his own weapons?

"The braking phase is Ducati's strength, if you can use it to the maximum you can destroy everyone - like Bagnaia and Bezzecchi did. Jorge is doing it now too and has great cornering speed to go with it," analysed Jorge Martin's Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco, inadvertently revealing the other side of the coin of Ducati's policy. Gigi Dall'Igna, as is well known, allows each of his Ducati riders access to the data of his seven brand colleagues.

An "open door mentality" that not only ensures that all eight Ducati riders will be on the grid with a competitive set-up, but also allows them to split the work in the Friday sessions. More than once, for example, Bagnaia was heard to say: "I focused on the electronics today, others tested the tyres... Once the engineers have analysed their data..."

As Ducati brings very similar machines to the track - in contrast to how satellite teams have often done it in the past - they can work in parallel. It's a method that not only gathers a lot of useful data for the engineers, but also simultaneously puts all eight bikes from Borgo Panigale in a competitive position. At a time when the Desmosedici is the best bike in the field, this leads to the kind of dominance we see at every GP weekend.

But back to Zarco's comment: if you think about it for a moment, this "perfect system" is indeed very good for seven of the eight Ducati riders. But for the other, the fastest, it can become a trap.

How often was it said in the past that Pecco Bagnaia made the difference on the brakes compared to the rest of the Ducati armada? Both the World Champion himself and his brand colleagues agreed - especially Jorge Martin. "From the telemetry data you can see that Pecco is especially strong on the brakes. I am not able to do what he does," the Spaniard still admitted at the time when asked about Bagnaia's superior performance on the same bike.

As Zarco correctly pointed out, however: Martin has learned from it. This is what inevitably happens when you can analyse the data of the strongest rider after every session and see exactly where you are losing out to him. At some point, a gifted racer will learn to do it like the best - maybe not at the first attempt, maybe not even after the tenth, but sooner or later he will. Martin managed to do just that - and Bagnaia's advantage evaporated.

It was made possible by Ducati's clear policy of showing everyone everything. If the rival Martin had to catch up to had been on a Yamaha, KTM or something else, he wouldn't have had the "treasure map" in front of him after every session.

But how often in the past have there been conflicts on the subject of data exchange? The big champions were always elusive and always tried to hide their data from prying eyes. Some enforced this with an iron hand. Dall'Igna, however, leaves them no choice. After the experience with Andrea Dovizioso, he is wary of having a single winning rider who could "blackmail" him. And does the mastermind now have five riders who can win for the armada from Borgo Panigale, or not?

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.