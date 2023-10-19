Marc Márquez: "Zero expectations for Phillip Island".

Although he achieved the only podium finish in Australia with second place last year, Marc Márquez is not expecting much for Phillip Island for the time being. "I need to regain my confidence first".

After the four crashes in Mandalika, Repsol Honda factory rider Marc Márquez is eager to see how competitive he will be with his Honda RC213V at Phillip Island. Last year he managed the only podium of the season at the Australian GP with second place behind Alex Rins (Suzuki).

"I would have liked to come to Australia in a more positive mood because Mandalika was not one of my best weekends. Yes, on Friday it still went super well. But on Saturday the problems started, so my main goal was to finish the race. But we didn't manage to do that. Now it's about regaining confidence here at Phillip Island. Then we will see what can be done."

Does Marc think he has a good chance of a podium finish here after the 2022 result? "I have zero expectations," he held firm. "Because the Sachsenring GP was also a race where we thought it should be okay. But in the end it turned out to be the worst weekend in the 2023 calendar, so for the time being I don't expect anything here either. I have to wait and see how my feeling reveals itself in FP1 on Friday. In the afternoon timed practice I have to attack. But if you don't have the right feeling, you can't push. Because Phillip Island is a track with super fast corners. You need to have a feeling for the bilge and the tyres."

"My season has been a rollercoaster so far," Márquez summed up. "At the same time, it was finally another season that I started physically in excellent shape. But then I injured my hand right away on Sunday in Portugal, three bones were broken, ligaments were damaged. As a result, my self-confidence suffered a lot. I missed a lot of races, we suffered a lot, also in terms of results."

"In the second part of the season, from Silverstone in August, things went better, I was in better shape. But for example last weekend it was again particularly troublesome for us. Now we have to wait and see if we can find a better feeling here at Phillip Island."

Marc Márquez, who crashed five times at the Sachsenring weekend and four times at Mandalika in about 30 hours, is 16th in the World Championship after 15 of 20 Grand Prix. He has lost 282 points to world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia and only scored points for the first time this year at the tenth GP (in Austria) on Sunday (with 12th place). His only podium finish in 2023 came in Japan with 3rd place in the rain.

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.