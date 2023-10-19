Brad Binder (KTM): "I want to win - like everyone".

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder is fourth in the MotoGP World Championship as the best non-Ducati rider. He has only two podiums in 2023, but has high expectations for the Australian GP.

Brad Binder, like only Bagnaia, Martin and Bezzecchi, has scored points in all 15 Grand Prix this year on either Saturday or Sunday. He has taken two sprint race wins, but only two second places and no other podium finishes in the full-distance races on Sunday. His last MotoGP win was more than two years ago - it happened in August 2021 at the rain thriller in Spielberg.

Binder, fourth in the world championship, 34 points ahead of Aleix Espargaró, finished sixth in Lombok on Sunday despite two long-lap penalties ("I deserved both of them"), again eclipsing his teammate Jack Miller.

How does Binder spend the time between the many overseas races? How does he draw fresh strength for this exhausting overseas tour with six races in seven weeks, which started earlier on 24 September and 1 October with India and Japan?

"This week was pretty cool because we have a direct flight from Lombok to Melbourne," described the 28-year-old South African. "I then rested and relaxed in Melbourne for a day and then headed down to the island here. I didn't do much on Wednesday either. It's nice to take the load down a bit in between. I recovered well from last weekend. We're having pretty decent weather here with 19 and 20 degrees and lots of sun. Although I've heard it's going to change on Sunday. We'll see... Let's hope it stays the way it is now. So far we've been lucky with the weather here this time."

"Phillip Island is my favourite track on the calendar," added the Red Bull KTM factory rider. "And this busy autumn is my favourite time of the year. I like all the racing at the 'fly aways' because the circuits are very varied. I love the travel and the week off between some races. Phillip Island is a track I have the best memories of for sure. Last year was a bit difficult, it was my first time here on the MotoGP bike because of the pandemic. But I expect us to do much better this time."

"My goal is to fight for the top positions again," added Brad. "Of course I will try to win - like everyone. I'm now looking forward to seeing what Friday brings. If we can get a podium on Sunday, we can talk about a solid weekend."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.