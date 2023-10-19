Miguel Oliveira: "No concrete offer from Honda".

The Portuguese Miguel Oliveira is to replace Marc Márquez at Repsol-Honda. But the RNF-Aprilia rider is still waiting for a serious offer from the Japanese.

Miguel Oliveira is only 13th in the riders' world championship after 15 of 20 Grand Prix. Nevertheless, he is currently the centre of interest. Because he is on Repsol-Honda's wish list.

While Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola insists that Miguel Oliveira has a watertight contract for 2024 and must continue to ride in the CryptoDATA-RNF team, which was also confirmed by team headmaster Razlan Razali to SPEEDWEEK.com, Oliveira does not want to comment on the speculation for the time being.

"I have nothing new to say on the subject," the six-time MotoGP winner (on KTM) stated at Phillip Island today. "As I already stated in Indonesia, there is no concrete offer so far, so I can't say much about it. As soon as there is a clear offer on the table, I will comment again. For now, I'm completely focused on the coming weekend and the RNF-Aprilia project."

Oliveira was approached by HRC management before the Japanese GP to see if he could replace Marc Márquez as Joan Mir's teammate in 2024. That's because HRC needs new reinforcements in the riding staff following the departures of Rins (to the factory Yamaha team) and Márquez (to Gresini Ducati).

At LCR Honda, Zarco and Nakagami are now confirmed, Marc Márquez's place is still vacant.