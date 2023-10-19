Johann Zarco: Not a stopgap for Repsol Honda
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"I will do my two years with Lucio," Johann Zarco confirmed on Thursday at Phillip Island. "Because it's a good project over two years and I want Honda to be able to put even more energy into Lucio's team. I wanted to take the opportunity to move to the factory team, but if I can only take it for one year and at the end of 2024 I have to change teams again, it doesn't make sense. I prefer to work strongly for two years, develop the bike and really get Honda to invest energy in LCR, like Ducati is doing with Pramac. That will be the direction."
The 33-year-old from Cannes is keen on stability, the same reason why he chose a two-year contract at LCR Honda over a one-year MotoGP offer from Ducati back in August.
"Honda got into a bit of trouble when Marc decided to leave. But I can't just be the guy they fill the gap with just because there is a gap now. I am not like that," Zarco now made clear. "It's better to take this project with Lucio and Honda than to try to get into the factory team just for one year. For the salary, maybe it could be a bit more interesting, but in a two-year project you will get better money in the end."
However, the Frenchman also makes no secret of the fact that he had hopes of promotion when the split between Marc Márquez and HRC was sealed just over a fortnight ago. "I was really thinking that I would be the natural candidate," he admitted. "But there are many reasons why it didn't come about naturally. That's why I prefer to do a good job with Lucio. It's always a brilliant prospect to get into a Factory team, of course, but it's not so brilliant if you only get there because the place is free at the moment. No, if I do, I want to be there because they want me. But there are so many aspects involved so it's just not natural. But yes, at the moment Marc said no, I would have expected more enthusiasm from Honda and the factory team to push in that direction."
Lucio Cecchinello himself, however, put pressure on the other side to keep Zarco in his LCR squad. "It's normal, because I'm fighting for the top five in the world championship, so he can motivate his sponsors. It was logical that he wanted me. But at no time did he try to really put a stop to my career. He was open to talks, there were also good talks with Honda, but at the moment it seems better to invest the energy in something where we know."
The two-time Moto2 World Champion and current World Championship seventh in the MotoGP standings hopes that Honda will give him and LCR's customer team greater importance in the future following the departure of superstar Marc Márquez, following the example of Ducati and KTM. "I think it's a chance for Lucio to work even closer with Honda - like the Europeans do. That's why KTM has made a big step, they are doing well with the Factory Team and with Tech3 because they have taken an example from Ducati. The Japanese have to do the same."
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.