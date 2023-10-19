Johann Zarco: Not a stopgap for Repsol Honda

Johann Zarco explained ahead of the Australian GP why he will ride for Lucio Cecchinello's LCR team for two years, as originally planned, instead of replacing Marc Márquez in the Honda factory team in 2024.

"I will do my two years with Lucio," Johann Zarco confirmed on Thursday at Phillip Island. "Because it's a good project over two years and I want Honda to be able to put even more energy into Lucio's team. I wanted to take the opportunity to move to the factory team, but if I can only take it for one year and at the end of 2024 I have to change teams again, it doesn't make sense. I prefer to work strongly for two years, develop the bike and really get Honda to invest energy in LCR, like Ducati is doing with Pramac. That will be the direction."

The 33-year-old from Cannes is keen on stability, the same reason why he chose a two-year contract at LCR Honda over a one-year MotoGP offer from Ducati back in August.

"Honda got into a bit of trouble when Marc decided to leave. But I can't just be the guy they fill the gap with just because there is a gap now. I am not like that," Zarco now made clear. "It's better to take this project with Lucio and Honda than to try to get into the factory team just for one year. For the salary, maybe it could be a bit more interesting, but in a two-year project you will get better money in the end."

However, the Frenchman also makes no secret of the fact that he had hopes of promotion when the split between Marc Márquez and HRC was sealed just over a fortnight ago. "I was really thinking that I would be the natural candidate," he admitted. "But there are many reasons why it didn't come about naturally. That's why I prefer to do a good job with Lucio. It's always a brilliant prospect to get into a Factory team, of course, but it's not so brilliant if you only get there because the place is free at the moment. No, if I do, I want to be there because they want me. But there are so many aspects involved so it's just not natural. But yes, at the moment Marc said no, I would have expected more enthusiasm from Honda and the factory team to push in that direction."

Lucio Cecchinello himself, however, put pressure on the other side to keep Zarco in his LCR squad. "It's normal, because I'm fighting for the top five in the world championship, so he can motivate his sponsors. It was logical that he wanted me. But at no time did he try to really put a stop to my career. He was open to talks, there were also good talks with Honda, but at the moment it seems better to invest the energy in something where we know."

The two-time Moto2 World Champion and current World Championship seventh in the MotoGP standings hopes that Honda will give him and LCR's customer team greater importance in the future following the departure of superstar Marc Márquez, following the example of Ducati and KTM. "I think it's a chance for Lucio to work even closer with Honda - like the Europeans do. That's why KTM has made a big step, they are doing well with the Factory Team and with Tech3 because they have taken an example from Ducati. The Japanese have to do the same."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.