Jack Miller (KTM): The best race on the calendar

Australia's Red Bull KTM hopeful Jack Miller is looking forward to his home race next weekend: He considers the Grand Prix at Phillip Island to be the best race on the calendar.

Built directly on the south coast of this small, picturesque holiday island, the Phillip Island circuit offers a breathtaking panorama with the Pacific Ocean as a dark blue backdrop. Equally breathtaking are the races on this circuit, whose fluidly strung together corners demand precision and a lot of courage from the riders - especially in the full-throttle left-hand bend before the finish straight, where the MotoGP riders are already measured at more than 180 km/h at the apex.

The track is to the liking of daredevil Jack Miller, who bagged third place at Phillip Island in 2019, before a three-year break from racing due to the covid epidemic. His Sunday at the Phillip Island comeback on the 2022 race calendar was less fortunate: on the 9th of 27 laps, Miller was knocked down by Alex Márquez - at, of all places, the corner that had been christened with his name ("Miller Corner") 24 hours earlier.

"Apart from that, I had a good race last year. And if I manage to avoid Alex in my corner this time, it will be fantastic," grinned Thriller Miller.

In order to adjust quickly and optimally from the Indonesian heat to the cooler conditions at the southernmost tip of Australia, he did not return to his hometown of Townsville in the tropical north of the country, 2500 kilometres from Phillip Island, after the race in Lombok, but flew directly to Melbourne, where wife Ruby and little daughter Pip were waiting for him at the airport. "Flying home would have been too much of a diversion. Instead, we spent a nice, relaxing few days around here," Jack described after arriving in the paddock.

The bright sunshine at 19 degrees stoked his anticipation for the race weekend. "It's always a special feeling to return to the island. The spectators are great, the track is the best on the calendar and it's a lot of fun. If you look back in history, there have been very exciting races here every time. The layout of Phillip Island favours great battles for positions, especially the sprint race should be incredible. I love it here and look forward to riding - especially when the weather is as good as it was today," he enthused.

"My goal here is the same as always - to fight for the win, because that's what we're here for," Jack added. "In terms of form, we have been on a podium course in the last few races. I will give the maximum for a chance to win, even though it is never easy against the other guys. It's a long, rocky road to a win - but if I could get it at my home Grand Prix, that would be a dream!"

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 rds in 41:20.293 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.