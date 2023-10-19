Pecco Bagnaia also reckons with KTM, Honda and Yamaha

The MotoGP title fight continues this weekend at Phillip Island. Due to the special track characteristics, however, world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia expects that not only Ducati aces will be battling it out at the top.

"It was absolutely great," Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia was still raving on Thursday at Phillip Island when asked about his victory in Indonesia - his sixth GP win of the season, which he had to wait eight weeks for after his outstanding Spielberg weekend. "It was a difficult period after Barcelona, to finally be able to win again - and from 13th on the grid - was and is fantastic. What also makes me very happy is my feeling about the bike, which was just incredible. I was very happy with the braking and the grip. It's a great boost for the rest of the season."

In addition: the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is one of the absolute favourite tracks of the MotoGP World Champion, however, the weather always plays a big role at the Australian GP. According to current forecasts, there is a threat of strong gusts of wind on Sunday this year.

"It's always special here. It looks like we'll get a normal Friday - whereas it's actually not normal, with little wind," grinned the 26-year-old Italian. "Then on Saturday it will be more normal with 19 degrees and some wind. Then Sunday is supposed to be very typical: 12 degrees, wind gusts of more than 50 km/h and rain. It can be very difficult." Despite the feared weather capers, he stressed, "I love driving here. The fast corners are incredible."

Australia is also always a highlight for the fans. Last year, the MotoGP aces put on a breathtaking Moto3-style show at Phillip Island, with constant changes of position down to the last few metres. "I think last year you could see pretty clearly how difficult it is to pull away at the front on this track," Pecco recalled. "Every time I tried to push a bit, the others went with me. So it's pointless to push too hard, also because the tyres can be a problem. You have to be very careful. It's more of a race to control it and only try something in the last laps. The KTM, Honda and Yamaha guys will be there too, I expect a big group."



Asked about local hero Casey Stoner ("His talent and instinct were incredible"), Bagnaia then dropped in with a grin: "He was capable of pulling away at the front here."

Back to the present, where the Ducati-internal world championship battle goes into the next round: "I didn't expect to lead again," Bagnaia admitted after Martin had replaced him at the top of the standings in Indonesia, at least for 24 hours, but then threw the world championship lead into the gravel in Sunday's GP race. 18 points separate the top two with five Grands Prix to go.

The Ducati factory rider knows the strengths and weaknesses of his title rival and brand colleague very well: "He is good in terms of traction and acceleration. And as for the weak point, it's not really a weakness - because without that driving style he couldn't come out of the corners as fast as he does - but it's the braking phase."

"It's the opposite with Pecco," Martin added with a grin. "He's super-good on the brakes, but maybe loses a bit in the traction area."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.