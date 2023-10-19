Maverick Viñales: 100% focused on Aprilia

Maverick Viñales may have clocked up the lead kilometres at the Indonesian GP, but he still has to wait for his first victory on the RS-GP. The Aprilia factory rider in the Batman costume also celebrated his second place on the podium. "Mandalika was great. It's really good to lead the race. It helps to understand a lot and find the confidence and rhythm. It's a great feeling, I've had a good feeling since Montmeló."

That's why the 28-year-old Spaniard is confident about the upcoming Australian GP: "It's a track where I'm usually pretty good. Honestly, I haven't set myself a specific result as a goal, I just want to fight at the front and show a good performance. That's my goal."

The fast corners particularly suit Viñales, who has recorded five podiums at Phillip Island so far in his World Championship career, including two wins (2014 in Moto2 and 2018 in MotoGP). In the premier class, he finished on the podium three times in a row in Australia from 2016 to 2018, crashing in 2019 in the battle for victory.

If Viñales is on top on Sunday as an Aprilia rider, he would make history as the first winner with three different makes in the MotoGP era. Does he see Phillip Island as perhaps one of his best chances of doing so? "If we work well, it can be a bit easier than other tracks," Maverick agreed. "These kind of corners suit our bike pretty well, but it's difficult because the competition is at a really strong level - and there are a lot of rivals. But we are also there, we have the speed and that makes us happy and proud."

"It's a process that we have to continue and for that you need races at the top. It's not like all of a sudden you magically have the speed, you have to build that up. And that's what we're doing, that's why I know that if I'm going to win one race, I'm going to win several. We are in this situation now where we are facing a wall that we have to overcome," the nine-time MotoGP winner knows.

One plan he wants to realise with Aprilia, Viñales made clear when asked about succeeding Márquez in the Repsol Honda factory team: "I've already said it, my commitment is 100 per cent to Aprilia. We have five races ahead of us, which I am very focused on, and I have a contract for next year. I am fully focused on that."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.