Jorge Martin: The shortest World Championship lead ever

After his crash in Indonesia, Jorge Martín is already back on top. The Pramac Ducati rider is reflecting on his strengths ahead of the Australian GP - and is showing humour and self-irony as well as a desire to attack.

The 13th lap of the Mandalika Grand Prix will remain an unpleasant memory for Jorge Martín and his fans for a long time: The 25-year-old Spaniard was leading by three seconds when he overdid it in Turn 11, a right-hand bend. Without any external influence, without his pursuers suddenly putting on the pressure, he lost control of his Pramac Ducati and slid off the front wheel.

"A very stupid crash," critics like the Italian rider-manager Carlo Pernat took up the position. These were voices Martín could have done without: He was well aware of his mistake and was hard on himself. "It was not easy to look in the mirror after this race. I was pulling my hair out, this crash kept going through my mind," he admitted after arriving in Australia. "Fortunately, the next Grand Prix is already on the agenda this weekend, Phillip Island will help me to tick off this mistake."

For the picturesque island circuit gives Martin the opportunity to reflect on his strengths. He has already clinched pole position three times on the fast, drivingly demanding track. In addition, the past few weeks have shown how strongly he and his Pramac team can put themselves in the limelight at a wide variety of venues. "In principle, we don't have to change anything at all. The way we work, we are fast all weekend, competitive and can always have a say in the fight for victory," he pointed out.

Phillip Island is also one of his favourite tracks. "However, the circuit is very special and although I was fast there last year and broke the lap record, the race was a different story. It was hard to stay in front, let alone pull away," he pointed out. "But this year I am stronger in the fight, especially on the brakes. We are strong and can be confident in all areas. Now we have to stay calm and convert our speed into more success. Maybe with a little less effort than in Indonesia, where I had a three-second lead," he smiled.

The reference that he went from being the hunter to the hunted in the WRC and can now play the role of the hunter again, he answered glibly. "That's right, I was WRC leader. For less than 24 hours - the shortest World Championship lead ever," he grinned further. "Hopefully I can turn the situation around again. It would be super nice if I had the chance to fight for the title in a grand final at the season finale in Valencia!

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15.10.):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.