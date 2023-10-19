Jorge Martin: The shortest World Championship lead ever
The 13th lap of the Mandalika Grand Prix will remain an unpleasant memory for Jorge Martín and his fans for a long time: The 25-year-old Spaniard was leading by three seconds when he overdid it in Turn 11, a right-hand bend. Without any external influence, without his pursuers suddenly putting on the pressure, he lost control of his Pramac Ducati and slid off the front wheel.
"A very stupid crash," critics like the Italian rider-manager Carlo Pernat took up the position. These were voices Martín could have done without: He was well aware of his mistake and was hard on himself. "It was not easy to look in the mirror after this race. I was pulling my hair out, this crash kept going through my mind," he admitted after arriving in Australia. "Fortunately, the next Grand Prix is already on the agenda this weekend, Phillip Island will help me to tick off this mistake."
For the picturesque island circuit gives Martin the opportunity to reflect on his strengths. He has already clinched pole position three times on the fast, drivingly demanding track. In addition, the past few weeks have shown how strongly he and his Pramac team can put themselves in the limelight at a wide variety of venues. "In principle, we don't have to change anything at all. The way we work, we are fast all weekend, competitive and can always have a say in the fight for victory," he pointed out.
Phillip Island is also one of his favourite tracks. "However, the circuit is very special and although I was fast there last year and broke the lap record, the race was a different story. It was hard to stay in front, let alone pull away," he pointed out. "But this year I am stronger in the fight, especially on the brakes. We are strong and can be confident in all areas. Now we have to stay calm and convert our speed into more success. Maybe with a little less effort than in Indonesia, where I had a three-second lead," he smiled.
The reference that he went from being the hunter to the hunted in the WRC and can now play the role of the hunter again, he answered glibly. "That's right, I was WRC leader. For less than 24 hours - the shortest World Championship lead ever," he grinned further. "Hopefully I can turn the situation around again. It would be super nice if I had the chance to fight for the title in a grand final at the season finale in Valencia!
MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15.10.):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.