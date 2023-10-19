Fabio Di Giannantonio: "Got an offer from the bar".
Fabio Di Giannantonio achieved his MotoGP best in Indonesia with 4th place and let his emotions run free afterwards. "I have to say that I have an incredible team at home. Also my family and friends help me a lot to never lose focus. I have always tried to improve myself and be better and faster. It hasn't been easy, but it's also part of the game. Our goal and our - let's say - revenge is just to be fast on the track."
It is not yet clear what will happen next for the 25-year-old Italian in 2024. The only thing that is fixed is that he will have to vacate his seat at Gresini Racing after two years for eight-time world champion Marc Márquez. "At the moment I have an offer from the bar at the race track," "Diggia" joked on Thursday at Phillip Island. Serious again, he made it clear that he does not want to give up on his MotoGP dream just yet.
"The goal is to stay, for sure," Di Giannantonio said. "I have the feeling of being a MotoGP rider. I prove to myself and I also believe the others that I am fast enough to stay in this field. At the moment it seems like we have some chances. As I said, my crew is doing a good job at home as well and we will see how it develops over the next race weekends. My focus is 100 per cent on the track."
Where does the Roman see opportunities? "At the moment there is a place at Honda. My goal is to stay here and if there is a place at Repsol Honda, why wouldn't you want it? But in this paddock you never know, there seem to be several possibilities. When it will be clearer, we will try to understand what is the better project for my style and my future."
Asked about alternatives in Moto2 or World Superbike, Di Giannantonio admitted: "For sure my manager has to prepare a plan B, C, D or whatever. From my side, we just discussed that we are focused on MotoGP. The goal is to continue in MotoGP. Only when we are sure that we cannot stay in MotoGP any longer, we will consider other options. But the main goal at the moment remains MotoGP", the WRC-14th never tires of emphasising.
Result MotoGP race, Mandalika (15.10.):
1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec
3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111
6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228
7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684
9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823
12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639
13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down
- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down
- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back
- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back
- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back
- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back
- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back
Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec
3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720
5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121
6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203
7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5,465
9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852
10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034
12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331
16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894
17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169
18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980
19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down
- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed
World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.