Fabio Quartararo: "I know what I have to do now".

Fabio Quartararo is curious, after two 3rd places in the last three Grand Prix, whether the M1 Yamaha is also suitable for a top place in Phillip Island. But he has learned the lessons of the past.

Fabio Quartararo came to the Australian GP in Phillip Island in tenth place. And he recently expressed some doubts as to whether he would be able to finish on the podium on this demanding race track as he did in Japan and Indonesia. At the Mandalika GP on Sunday, the Frenchman lost only 0.4 seconds to winner and World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia.

"I like this track, but unfortunately I have never seen the chequered flag in a MotoGP race here," El Diablo explained. "We need to start the practice sessions well on Friday. For us, qualifying is the most important. Because we basically have good pace everywhere, but the grid position is always critical for us. So a good grid position will be my priority goal for this weekend."

Last year, Alex Rins won the Australian GP on the inline-four Suzuki. Now only Yamaha has a 1000cc in-line engine.

Is that an encouraging scenario for the World Championship round Down Under? "I don't think the in-line engine is our problem, it's just the lack of engine power," says Fabio. "Last year here in the race I tried to save the tyres from the beginning. But if you go out of the finish bend every time and then lack the necessary top speed on the long straight, then mistakes happen because you want to make up that time somewhere. But this year I know what to do if I get into the same situation."

Phillip Island is considered a rider's track, a top rider can make the difference here, as seen in 2022 when Marc Márquez missed victory by just 0.186sec on the lame Honda RC213V.

"It's only half a rider's track. But you have to go to the limit for sure because we have some really fast corners here," Quartararo noted. "You have to put everything on the line there. I think Phillip Island has been more of a rider's track in the past than it is now. It will definitely be entertaining."

Five Grand Perix with a total of ten competitions are still on the agenda in 2023. Has Fabio set himself any particular goals yet?

"If I have to be honest - I don't have a specific goal," admitted the 24-year-old Yamaha star. "We are working differently in the second half of the season than we did at the beginning of the year, which is working out quite well. Our goal has to be to do well in qualifying. Then we can take a big step forward."

MotoGP race result, Mandalika (15/10):

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:20.293 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.306 sec

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.433

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 6.962

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 11.111

6th Binder, KTM, + 11,228

7th Miller, KTM, + 12,474

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,684

9th Rins, Honda, + 22,540

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 30,468

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 30.823

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 36.639

13th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 42.864

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, 4 laps down

- Zarco, Ducati, 13 laps down

- Martin, Ducati, 15 laps back

- Mir, Honda, 16 laps back

- Augusto Fernández, KTM, 16 laps back

- Marc Márquez, Honda, 20 laps back

- Marini, Ducati, 23 laps back

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 26 laps back

Result MotoGP Sprint, Mandalika (14.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:49.711 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 1.131 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2,081

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.720

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 3.121

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.203

7th Bastianini, Ducati, + 4.981

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 5.465

9th Miller, KTM, + 7.852

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 8.942

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 12.034

12. Zarco, Ducati, + 14,015

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 14.823

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,699

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23.331

16th Mir, Honda, + 24,894

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 27,169

18th Rins, Honda, + 28,980

19th Binder, KTM, + 43,090

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 6 laps down

- Marc Márquez, Honda, first lap not completed

World Championship standings after 30 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 346 points. 2. Martin 328. 3. Bezzecchi 283. 4. Binder 211. 5. Aleix Espargaró 177. 6. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 162. 8. Marini 144. 9. Miller 135. 10. Quartararo 132. 11. Alex Márquez 108. 12. Morbidelli 79. 13. Oliveira 73. 14. Di Giannantonio 70. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 64. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Raúl Fernández 39. 20. Bastianini 36. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 527 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 283. 3rd Aprilia 266. 4th Yamaha 152. 6th Honda 149.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 490 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 427. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 392. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 346. 5. Aprilia Racing 342. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 211. 7. Gresini Racing 178. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 116. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 84.