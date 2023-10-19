Phillip Island on ServusTV: Pressure on the Reds

ServusTV will broadcast the Australian GP live on Saturday and Sunday, with repeats in the morning for late risers. Gustl Auinger discusses the starting position for the weekend and the world championship battle.

The title duel between Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia and Jorge Martin swings back and forth. Will the World Championship finish be a battle of nerves? "No," says ServusTV expert Gustl Auinger. "Both riders are mentally stable."

Martin had only been smiling from the top of the overall standings for 24 hours before he slid off the track while leading in Indonesia. At the same time, Bagnaia, who had fallen behind in qualifying and sprinting, raced from 13th on the grid to win the race, pulling 18 points clear of his rival. "If you want to win, you have to push your package to the limit, which in today's MotoGP is set by the tyre," Auinger blames the Spaniard's crash on the soft tyre, which buckled under extreme tarmac temperatures.

However, the failure will not change anything about the Pramac star's approach. "Jorge knows exactly what happened and will keep that little bit of light-heartedness." In principle, Martin also has it easier in the World Championship duel, Auinger believes. "Because the title is not demanded of him. The fact that he can annoy a factory driver as a privateer is sensational." The situation is different for the Reds, as could be seen from the relieved reactions from the pits. "But nothing worse should happen than another Ducati taking the title."

No intervention from Ducati

You won't get a thousand per cent answer on the differences between the bikes, the ServusTV expert explained. Both teams would get their parts from the same pot. "But in this phase of the World Championship there are no great new developments." In this respect, all suspicions of an externally controlled World Championship outcome are also obsolete. "Ducati will not exert any influence whatsoever. Jorge will also get support until the end." After all, the sporting spirit is writ large in Borgo Panigale. "Otherwise Enea Bastianini would have had to let Bagnaia pass in the sprint."

The pressure is still on the defending champion, the momentum on the challenger. "Pecco, as a factory rider, has the damned duty to become world champion - also for Italy. After all, he has stuck the one on his bike. And the fact that Marc Márquez is coming to Ducati next year will not leave him unscathed. But he has worked his way out of the situation in impressive style and is coming to Australia with an enormous tailwind."

Ultimately, he said, circumstances are always responsible for the outcome of each race anyway. "Of course, the factory team has had to put up with the question of what's going on when it burns the satellite team like that. But these top guys know that anyone can beat anyone. In the end, the winner is the one who best matches the package with their capabilities for that particular track."

Aprilia layout in Australia

In any case, completely different conditions await the riders in Australia, not only because of the forecast cool and wet conditions on Sunday. "The layout is fantastic and far away from a stop-and-go character," the ServusTV expert enthuses about the fluid Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit. Taking the high speed out of the fast corners is definitely a factor that suits the Aprilia as well, he said. "There are a few corners like that in Australia. But Aprilia often finds it difficult to exploit the advantages of the bike over the race distance."

Auinger also trusts KTM to push Ducati into a corner. "Jack Miller is highly motivated at his home race, is insanely happy and a lot speaks in his favour." But you're not just racing against the two frontrunners, you're racing against at least three Ducatis. "Marco Bezzecchi, whose collarbone will already be less wobbly in Australia, looks in his rucksack full of data and finds a lot of answers there." Conclusion: "I assume a three-way fight between Ducati, Aprilia and KTM with a crystal-clear favourite." But: "The only thing that is certain in modern MotoGP is its unpredictability."

Jack Miller in an exclusive interview

Surrounding the racing action is a one-on-one with local hero Jack Miller. Furthermore, the world championship battle is examined from several angles. In Moto2, ServusTV looks at the prodigy Pedro Acosta, who has long been aiming for the top class, as well as the season progress of various rookies. In Moto3, premiere winner Diogo Moreira is portrayed.

Alina Marzi and Sandro Cortese report directly from the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, commentary and analysis are provided by Philipp Krummholz and Alex Hofmann.

