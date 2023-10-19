Luca Marini: MotoGP is the safest racing machine

If the Australian Grand Prix takes place in bad weather, he is best off on his MotoGP bike, thinks Luca Marini - better than in the Moto2 category, anyway.

At the Indonesian Grand Prix last weekend, Luca Marini had bagged a sensational pole position considering his still relatively fresh collarbone injury, but had been torpedoed into retirement by Brad Binder in Sunday's race. "If a rider does the same thing twice in the race, maybe we should introduce something like in football, where after the first yellow card you see the red card for the second offence," he had suggested there.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old half-brother of Valentino Rossi has ticked off the Mandalika race, moved on and is looking forward to the upcoming Australian Grand Prix. "Phillip Island is a magical circuit, for the riders as well as the spectators. The Australian weekend is always wonderful, from the sporting point of view as well as from all other points of view," enthuses Marini. "It won't be easy because everything is different compared to Indonesia: the tyres, the layout, the temperatures. But I am sure that Ducati will be competitive despite everything."

As for personal competitiveness, the VR46 Ducati rider registers further progress. "The shoulder is much better overall. The warm temperatures are doing me good, I hope it continues to go uphill in practice on Friday. Sunday could be more difficult if the weather turns. But the weather outlook can still change for the better," he said optimistically.

If it gets cold and the south wind whistles, it will be uncomfortable on Phillip Island. According to the current situation, strong gusts of wind are forecast for Sunday, which is why the regulations specifically for Phillip Island also permit the removal of the lower winglets on the MotoGP machines. "In my opinion, the bikes work pretty well with the winglets. You need the extra downforce because at Phillip Island you can easily crash over the front wheel. Of course, riding with the winglets is a bit more physically demanding. But it is safer," he points out. "We have two different fairings and while I usually prefer the bigger one, the smaller one works better at Phillip Island. I'm experimenting with that, but I'm keeping my hands off the winglets. If another rider wants to try riding without them, wonderful, I'll be happy to wait for their verdict!"

At the 2019 Grand Prix, the wind was so strong that all aerodynamics experiments on Saturday became redundant as practice was unceremoniously cancelled. "We have to be smart, observe the situation and react to it if in doubt. If it doesn't get too dangerous, driving is not a problem for me. We all want to compete, and in all conditions if possible," said Marini. "With the MotoGP bike, riding at Phillip Island is pretty safe because we have special tyres for this track and they are incredible. On the Moto2 bike it is the most dangerous race of the year. If you don't trust your tyres on the out-lap and you don't get temperature in the tread straight away, you'll be riding on cold tyres the whole practice. I'm glad I'm a MotoGP rider, especially on Sunday if it does get windy and cold," affirms Marini, who competed in the Moto2 category from 2015 to 2020 and moved up to the MotoGP class in 2021.

However, Marini scaled back expectations that he could achieve another feat in qualifying at Phillip Island. "The track here is more fluid than the stop-and-go circuit at Mandalika. But the corner speeds are huge. You need a lot of power on the bike, especially for a fast qualifying lap. If you put a lot of pressure on the bike and push yourself physically, you can go very fast in practice, much faster than in the race," he explained. "The race speed is not very impressive, in my opinion the pace is modest, which is also related to the fact that there are always big groups forming because of the slipstream battles. The races are relatively slow - but they are beautiful!"

