Phillip Island: Best time for Martin - Márquez crashes

Before the first practice session at Phillip Island, the players were curious to see what balance of power would be revealed at the Australian GP. Pecco Bagnaia, the 26-year-old world champion, brought an 18-point lead and his 17th MotoGP win with him Down Under. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) missed out on victory in Mandalika by just 0.3 sec, but his last MotoGP success was now 50 Grand Prix ago. Another look at the statistics: Alex Márquez makes his 200th GP appearance. And Ducati hasn't won at Phillip Island since 2010 with Casey Stoner and has only recorded four podiums at this picturesque circuit since then.

After ten minutes on the Phillip Island circuit (4.448 km long, five right turns, seven left turns, start-finish straight 900 metres long, average: approx. 180 km/h), Jorge Martin was in first place with 1;19.882 min ahead of Zarco (+ 0.429 sec). Marc Márquez crashed again over the front wheel when downshifting into first gear at Lukey Heights in Turn 10. Already in Mandalika he had not understood why he had lost control of the front wheel.

Marc Márquez has missed three Grand Prix plus two more races on Sunday (Sachsenring and Assen), this was now his 23rd crash this year, so he is averaging two crashes per weekend. In total, the Repsol Honda duo has already recorded 43 crashes this year! And that doesn't include the crashes during the tests...

After 15 of the 45 minutes the standings were as follows: 1st Martin 1:29.882 min. 2nd Binder, + 0.403 sec. 3rd Zarco, + 0.429. 4th Alex Márquez. 5. Bezzecchi. 6. Viñales. 7th Bastianini. 8th Bagnaia. 9th Marc Márquez, + 0.732. 10th Pol Espargaró, + 0.793. 11th Miller. 12. Aleix Espargaró.

Maverick Viñales then pushed himself into second place with 1:30.093 min, while last year's winner Alex Rins crashed with the LCR Honda in the "Siberia" corner.

Incidentally, Michelin only brought asymmetric tyres to Australia for the rear and front, Soft and Hard at the rear, but the Hard was the Medium here last year, but now only two compounds are supplied for the rear instead of three. "the difference in compound left and right is bigger here than on any other circuit. On the left the rubber has to be very hard, while on the right it has to be very soft," explained Michelin's Piero Taramasso. In FP3, last year's medium compound was used almost exclusively at the rear.

After 30 minutes Martin was still leading ahead of Viñales, but Augusto Fernández of the GASGAS-Tech3 team had now moved up to 3rd place - just 0.387 sec behind Martin. 4th Binder. 5th Zarco.

13 minutes before the chequered flag, Maverick Viñales moved into second place with 1:29.777 min. Augusto Fernández new in second place, only 0.059 sec behind. But then Martin countered with a strong 1:29.266 min - Augusto Fernández now a clear 0.511 sec back! 3rd Viñales. And Martin improved to 1'29.039".

Result MotoGP FP1, Phillip Island, 20.10.

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293