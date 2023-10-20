Phillip Island: KTM double lead, Bagnaia in Q1

Friday's fastest time at the Australian GP was set by Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder, ahead of Jack Miller and Maverick Viñales. Marc Márquez had the next crash and Pecco Bagnaia missed out on direct entry into Q2.

After the first quarter of an hour of the 60-minute practice session, Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder led the classification with a 1:29.365 min ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (+ 0.286 sec) and Jack Miller (+ 0.293). At the end of FP1, title contender Jorge Martin from the Prima Pramac team had already set a 1'29.039 " - but he was the only rider in the first session to do so on a fresh soft rear tyre, although the morning times do not play a role in the battle for direct Q2 entry.

After 20 minutes of the timed practice on Friday afternoon, Marc Márquez once again crashed over the front in turn 10, as he had done in FP1! This brought his crash tally in his final Repsol Honda season to 24 at the fifth-last Grand Prix, although he missed three race weekends and two main races due to injury.

With 22 minutes left on the clock, Gresini-Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio (still on medium rear tyres) briefly took the top spot on the timesheet with a 1'29.359min. But the Roman was immediately ousted again by his brand colleague Johann Zarco. The Pramac rider set a 1'29.266" on the soft rear tyre.

Shortly before the final quarter of an hour, the chase for the ten Q2 tickets was on: Aleix Espargaró kicked things off with the first 1'28" time of the weekend, but his Aprilia teammate Maverick Viñales was quicker shortly after with a 1'28.649".

Martin then set the fastest time with a 1'28.299, with Marc Márquez also in his wake, at least temporarily, in the top 10. Zarco made it a double Pramac lead in the meantime. Binder was in third place with ten minutes to go, while world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia was not to be found in the Q2 places.

The Ducati factory rider was thus under pressure for the last run in 14th place and thus the preferred draught horse for the Repsol Honda duo of Mir and Márquez, but Martin also hung on to the rear wheel of his title rival. Peccos tried to get rid of the chasers, but in vain - and his first fast lap brought no improvement as a result. The next attempt was only enough for 11th place and he had to abandon the last lap!

Regardless of the games, Viñales took the top spot on the timesheet, but it was Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder who set the fastest time of the day with a 1'27.943! Miller fixed a double top for the Austrians in second place at his home race.

Martin held on to fourth place even without a final improvement, with GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pol Espargaró surprising in fifth. The latter's teammate Augusto Fernández missed out on Q2 advancement after a strong FP1 and also stood in Fabio Quartararo's way at the end of the day. The Yamaha star will have to take the diversions via Q1 on Saturday, just like Bagnaia.

Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1'27.943".

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22nd Marini, Ducati, + 2,293

Result Moto2, Phillip Island, combined times after FP2 (20.10.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:32.548 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.138 sec

3rd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.455

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.550

5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.632

6th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,787

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0,902

8th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.924

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1.005

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1.026

11th Guevara, Kalex, + 1,148

12th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,201

13th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,245

14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 1.317

15th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 1.362



Also:

23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.732