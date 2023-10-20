Phillip Island: MotoGP race brought forward to Saturday
by Nora Lantschner - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Wind gusts of up to 80 km/h are forecast for Sunday at Phillip Island, so the schedule has now been adjusted: The MotoGP Grand Prix race over the full 27-lap distance has been rescheduled for 3.10pm local time on Saturday (6.10am in Central Europe).
The Tissot Sprint will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. (5 a.m. in Central Europe), weather permitting.