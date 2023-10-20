Binder and Miller: "The KTM works great".

Brad Binder and Jack Miller stunned the gehners at Friday's Australian GP by finishing 1st and 2nd, respectively, and were in high spirits and full of confidence afterwards.

There was jubilation in the Red Bull-KTM pit after Friday's qualifying session at Phillip Island: for the first time since the MotoGP entry in 2017, Brad Binder and local hero Jack Miller are two KTM riders in the top two positions.

"Yes, it was really a good day today," Brad Binder presented himself in high spirits. "Already at the first exit in FP1 in the morning, the bike worked excellently. And when we mounted fresh tyres in the afternoon, everything felt really good. Most importantly, we got straight into Q2, which is always the main task for Friday. Now we will have a good effort in Q2 and then see where we end up..."

The riders complained about the bumps in the fast finish corner leading onto the 900-metre straight. "This part feels a bit bumpy, but the conditions are the same for all riders. It's not too bad," assured the 28-year-old South African.

Jack Miller stayed close on the heels of his teammate Binder. "A great day," the Australian was pleased to say. "You can't complain when you can have a practice day at Phillip Island in such summer temperatures. It's much better than heavy squalls or a frozen tyre going into Turn 4."

"The bike worked flawlessly today," added Miller. "We improved the bike from exit to exit and in the end I was able to fire down a flawless lap time. And like Brad said, most importantly, we've already made it into Q2."

Why does the KTM work so well on this track? "Because Brad and I ride it," laughed Miller, the four-time MotoGP winner (on Honda and Ducati).

Brad Binder took a little more effort in his explanation. "I was a bit worried when I arrived here," he described. "Because last year we really struggled here. But today I noticed already in the first lap that we are in a different league here compared to 2022. Yes, the bike is working magnificently."

Jack Miller concurred: "The rear grip we found in the last two Grand Prix is really helping here. And I've been saying all year: in the high-speed direction changes, the KTM is very competitive. The bike is very agile, you can keep the racing line well, it all pays off here. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that we take this momentum to the next two days here and then to the next events."

What did the KTM riders say about the new schedule with the sprint on Sunday and full distance races on Saturday? Could the KTM aces score a lot of points tomorrow as a result? World Championship ninth-placed Miller: "I'm down in the World Championship overall, the points are not so important for me. I can't do much more in the World Championship. But for Brad it can be an advantage. But it doesn't matter if the Grand Prix is on Sunday or Saturday, we can definitely fight with the other guys here. We have less preparation for the main race now. But that's nothing new with me, I haven't been perfectly prepared many times this year..."

"I don't think bringing it forward will change the results," Binder said. "We have to do a lot of laps in the race tomorrow - 27 in total. Only at the halfway point will we be able to better assess how it will look at the end."