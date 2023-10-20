Jorge Martin (Ducati/4th): "Feeling super strong!"

Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin showed no signs of the Mandalika failure on the first day of MotoGP practice in Australia and immediately found his old strength.

The first day of practice at Phillip Island not only brought excitement on the track. Surprising decisions were also made off the track. Due to the bad forecasts for Sunday, the main race will now also be run on Saturday - if necessary, the sprint will be dispensed with.

Pramac-Ducati star Jorge Martin was the fastest rider in the field on Friday morning and then finished the day in P4. World Champion and World Championship rival Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia will have to fight his way through Q1 on the factory Ducati, as he did in Mandalika on Saturday.

"I feel super strong. In the morning I was very competitive straight away. With the used medium tyre I was the fastest in the field," Martin reported with a lot of confidence. "I also did a lot of laps with the soft rear tyre. Then I was even faster with the used medium tyre.

faster."

Martin is thus almost faced with a luxury problem: "It will be difficult to decide which rear tyre to take. I then drove for a long time with the medium tyre and still set 1:29 lap times there - I also reeled off 27 laps with the front tyre."

The Madrilenian knows: "Starting from far in front will be super important. The weekend of Indonesia doesn't matter... After a difficult weekend, you can be fast again on the next track - and we were. I had confidence that we would be strong here as well."

"However, I have a bit of trouble overtaking - for example in turns 4 and 10, so I want to improve there. Whatever comes: I'm ready for the race; I'm even faster than I was in 2022."

Martin then noted, "There are a lot of bumps this year. It's in turn 2, 4, 8 and the finish corner. Maybe something needs to be done there for 2024. But we mustn't think about it, it's the same for all riders. We have to understand the track."

Should there be strong winds, will Martin forgo some wings on the Desmosedici? "For the moment I don't think we will change. Maybe there will be changes in the set-up. I have always ridden with the same frame lately - so I also think we will stick with it now."