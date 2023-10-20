Pecco Bagnaia (11th): "Unacceptable, like in Moto3".

For the second time in a row, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia has to take the diversions via Qualifying 1, in which he was stranded in 13th place a week ago at the Indonesian GP. At the same time, the World Championship leader affirmed: "My feeling is actually not so bad, like in Mandalika. It's strange."

As usual, the Ducati factory rider worked throughout FP1 and for long stretches of the 60-minute practice session on Friday afternoon with the race in mind - and only on medium rear tyres until the time attack. "As soon as we put on the soft rear tyre for the 'time attack', the problems started. Maybe the best strategy would have been to start with the soft tyre - like most of the drivers - to analyse how the soft compound reacts beforehand. But we opted for the strategy that was perhaps the best in terms of the race."

"I have big problems in acceleration," described the 26-year-old Italian. "In the fast corners my bike is too aggressive and very nervous. For example, I lose two tenths on Martin coming out of the last corner to the finish line, it's unbelievable. I lack traction."

Pecco also seemed to be rattled by the banter of his fellow riders as he chased times, with Martin, Mir and Márquez positioning themselves on his rear wheel in the final and decisive attempt. "On my first attempt I was alone, if I remember correctly. On my second attempt, I was the last of a group at first, but I saw around ten riders doing it like in Moto3," Bagnaia recounted, making it clear: "That's not acceptable from my point of view, considering that we are in MotoGP and we have to be an example to the others. And it wasn't one or two riders, it was ten riders who went slow on the line to look for the slipstream. That is unacceptable to me. As usual, I was first in the group and everyone else behind. But I always prefer to push in front, without anyone in front of me. Sometimes that's good, sometimes it's bad, but even if I had gone slower, no one would have overtaken me. The only solution was to push."

While Bagnaia was talking about his problems in his press round, Dorna made the new schedule official with the main race on Saturday and the sprint on Sunday. "If you see the weather forecasts, from my point of view it's better," Pecco commented. "Because on Sunday it will be difficult to even open the pits with wind gusts of 50 km/h and more. So it's better for sure - and we worked with the tyre more than the others in view of the long race."

Looking ahead to the programme that awaits him on Saturday with FP2, Q1, possibly Q2 and then the 27-lap race, however, the world champion knows: "It will be difficult because we will have a very difficult morning. So we can expect a difficult day, a very stressful day."

In his position as world championship leader, would it perhaps be an advantage if not all races could take place this weekend due to the weather and Martin would therefore have one less opportunity to make up points? "It can also be the opposite," Bagnaia replied. In principle, however, the six-time season winner prefers to contest a GP race over the full distance rather than a sprint. "I prefer the long race normally, I like to control it, we are very good at that. But today it was quite difficult to stay consistent. The rear tyre gets destroyed, it's quite difficult. But I started 15th here in 2019 and finished fourth. And I think I'm a bit better than 2019, so a catch-up is possible here."

MotoGP Practice Result, Phillip Island (20/10):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293