Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/3rd): Amazement over Espargaró

Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales finished the first day of MotoGP practice at Phillip Island in third position as the first chaser of the Red Bull-KTM and was told after the session about a shortcoming in Alex Espargaró.

Maverick Viñales stayed close on the heels of the two Red Bull KTM aces Brad Binder and Jack Miller on Friday at Phillip Island in summery temperatures and was faster than all the Ducati riders. The experienced Spaniard generally praises the handling of his Aprilia RS-GP 23, he sees only one Achilles heel.

"Not bad - I am happy and very satisfied. We found good speed again on a very different track. That's the good news. We tried to understand the tyres and see what will happen in the race. We did quite little on the bike for now," noted the Spaniard, who has never won in 50 Grand Prix.

Viñales realised: "Only at the exit of the last corners we still don't have enough traction. We have to work on that a bit with the electronic set-up. But otherwise I am super fast in the third section. It's just a question of traction. It doesn't mean that the bike doesn't work if we have little traction in the last corner. In fact, the bike runs very well, but all Aprilia have this problem."

On the change of schedule for Saturday, Viñales said, "Everyone is ready! It was a very good decision and the right thing to do. After five weekends almost in a row everyone is ready, it's not the second race of the year. It will be tough, but we are working well."

"Jorge Martin is very, very fast and the two KTM guys are fast too - not just on one lap. I have the best rhythm on paper with the soft tyre. But we need to improve the exit of the last corner, then I can always do the low 1:29 times. We will see if I can improve here on Saturday."

What is fixed for Viñales is that he will not have the soft tyre fitted for the race: "I will not play poker for the race and play that card. I will use the medium tyre. I also worked a lot with the medium tyre in the afternoon and the pace was really good!"

By the way: teammate Aleix Espargaró was last in the speed measurement on the home straight. Viñales was surprised about this: "Really? But that was not so obvious! I certainly didn't see this difference in the lap times," the Spaniard marvelled. "I'm surprised because the bike is actually fast! But this is probably the last corner, here you pick up the speed for the straight. We will see if we can have some KERS on the bike," he laughed. "But we'll check it out anyway. It surprises me - but thanks for the information!"

Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293