Grid penalty for Augusto Fernández (GASGAS/13th)
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Fabio Quartararo had to abort his last fast lap in qualifying on Friday afternoon because Augusto Fernández was in his way at turn 10. "Yes, there are no excuses, I didn't see him," the GASGAS-Tech3 rider took the blame.
The FIM MotoGP stewards slapped the rookie with a 3-place grid penalty for slowing down on the line in the final ten minutes of a session, which interfered with another rider and directly affected his chances of advancing to Q2 (Type 2 offence).
Augusto Fernández therefore moves down three places on the grid for the next full distance GP race, which will be brought forward to Saturday afternoon (start at 6.10am CEST) at Phillip Island due to weather conditions.
Apart from the mishap, the 26-year-old Madrilenian was thoroughly satisfied with his day - second in FP1 and 13th in the afternoon. After all, this is the first time he has ridden the RC16 on the demanding and fast Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit. "It was good today! It would have been possible to get into Q2, I just didn't manage to put it all together. I did two fast laps but with one mistake each. The feeling is good though. We are still missing something in the chase for times, but the pace looks better."
Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.
2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279
5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699
12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716
15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718
16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847
17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064
19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221
20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807
22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965
MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395
8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479
12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636
14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714
16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901
20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124
22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293