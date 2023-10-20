Grid penalty for Augusto Fernández (GASGAS/13th)

On his first day with the MotoGP bike at Phillip Island, Augusto Fernández did well, but in the end he made a mistake when he got in Fabio Quartararo's way.

Fabio Quartararo had to abort his last fast lap in qualifying on Friday afternoon because Augusto Fernández was in his way at turn 10. "Yes, there are no excuses, I didn't see him," the GASGAS-Tech3 rider took the blame.

The FIM MotoGP stewards slapped the rookie with a 3-place grid penalty for slowing down on the line in the final ten minutes of a session, which interfered with another rider and directly affected his chances of advancing to Q2 (Type 2 offence).

Augusto Fernández therefore moves down three places on the grid for the next full distance GP race, which will be brought forward to Saturday afternoon (start at 6.10am CEST) at Phillip Island due to weather conditions.

Apart from the mishap, the 26-year-old Madrilenian was thoroughly satisfied with his day - second in FP1 and 13th in the afternoon. After all, this is the first time he has ridden the RC16 on the demanding and fast Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit. "It was good today! It would have been possible to get into Q2, I just didn't manage to put it all together. I did two fast laps but with one mistake each. The feeling is good though. We are still missing something in the chase for times, but the pace looks better."

Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293