Marc Márquez (16th): Two crashes and little confidence

Since the switch to Gresini-Ducati became official, Marc Márquez has appeared relaxed and in good spirits - like someone who can no longer be shaken by the ongoing problems at his current workplace.

He explained succinctly how he fared on Friday at the Phillip Island track. "I had little confidence in the bike. Unlike in previous years, I was therefore cautious in the fast corners. Only in the slow corners did I push harder, because I felt a bit safer there. Promptly, the first crash in FP1 happened there, in turn ten, which didn't exactly boost my confidence. Later I had another big moment at the same spot!" A moment where, like in his best times, he tried to catch the bike again with his knee and elbow. The reflexes were there - except that the latest generation of his Honda RC213V refused to be caught."

Other than that, he had a good day, Márquez added. But none of the audience knew whether that was meant sincerely or sarcastically. "Overall it was a positive day. There are only two slow corners here that are so hairy and you can't make up time decisively there. I'm going to get the time in the fast corners where I dawdled today."

Márquez thought the decision to bring the main race forward to Saturday was spot on. "It gets you ahead of a problem before it's there," he noted. "The tyre choice does become a bit of a poker game because we don't know exactly how long our preferred compound will last. Other than that, the process for us is pretty much the same as the other weekends. And if we actually can't race on Sunday, the damage is less!"