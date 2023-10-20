Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): Is it the tyres?

Five days after his terrific ride to the podium in Indonesia, Fabio Quartararo had no chance of a direct Q2 qualification at Philip Island with 17th place. The Frenchman is completely at a loss.

Under other circumstances, he probably would have been bile-ridden when GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández spoiled Fabio Quartararo's (24) last fast lap. Shortly after the iconic "Luckey Heights" combination, the Spaniard dreamily switched to the ideal line of the onrushing former World Champion on his out lap. But the latter was not particularly resentful. "I was already half a second behind there. Maybe I would have improved a bit. But Q2 was never an issue."

"I was clearly on the limit with my best time of 1:29.4 min. Last year I was fifth after qualifying (his time then 1:27.973 min). Today I'm 17th, which is absurd."

The main cause for the disastrous performance development of the factory Yamaha is recognised by the 12-time GP winner, not for the first time, in "the fact that the turn-in behaviour, the agility, which previously distinguished the bike, has completely disappeared. Our strength became a weakness."

The southern Frenchman cannot explain why the performance of the M1 fluctuates so much. He struggles for words. "I don't understand what is happening. In India, podium. Catastrophic in Japan. Then most recently in Indonesia, podium again. I'm at a loss."

In Indonesia, though, he would have expected a good result beforehand. "The new tyre carcass worked in our favour there," he says.

If the 153-time GP participant analyses further, he sees the fundamental problem for the Monster Energy Yamaha team with the tyres anyway. "We can't handle the tyres well. The other bikes are getting faster because of the current tyres. It affects us negatively."

The swapping of sprint and race does not significantly affect Quartararo's scepticism on the tasks ahead. "Last year, after all, we got better with every practice when there was more rubber on the track," he sees a final straw of hope here.

Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1'27.943".

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22nd Marini, Ducati, + 2,293

Result Moto2, Phillip Island, combined times after FP2 (20.10.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:32.548 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.138 sec

3rd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.455

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.550

5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.632

6th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,787

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0,902

8th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.924

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1.005

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1.026

11th Guevara, Kalex, + 1,148

12th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,201

13th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,245

14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 1.317

15th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 1.362



Also:

23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.732