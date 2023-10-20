Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): Is it the tyres?
Under other circumstances, he probably would have been bile-ridden when GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández spoiled Fabio Quartararo's (24) last fast lap. Shortly after the iconic "Luckey Heights" combination, the Spaniard dreamily switched to the ideal line of the onrushing former World Champion on his out lap. But the latter was not particularly resentful. "I was already half a second behind there. Maybe I would have improved a bit. But Q2 was never an issue."
"I was clearly on the limit with my best time of 1:29.4 min. Last year I was fifth after qualifying (his time then 1:27.973 min). Today I'm 17th, which is absurd."
The main cause for the disastrous performance development of the factory Yamaha is recognised by the 12-time GP winner, not for the first time, in "the fact that the turn-in behaviour, the agility, which previously distinguished the bike, has completely disappeared. Our strength became a weakness."
The southern Frenchman cannot explain why the performance of the M1 fluctuates so much. He struggles for words. "I don't understand what is happening. In India, podium. Catastrophic in Japan. Then most recently in Indonesia, podium again. I'm at a loss."
In Indonesia, though, he would have expected a good result beforehand. "The new tyre carcass worked in our favour there," he says.
If the 153-time GP participant analyses further, he sees the fundamental problem for the Monster Energy Yamaha team with the tyres anyway. "We can't handle the tyres well. The other bikes are getting faster because of the current tyres. It affects us negatively."
The swapping of sprint and race does not significantly affect Quartararo's scepticism on the tasks ahead. "Last year, after all, we got better with every practice when there was more rubber on the track," he sees a final straw of hope here.
Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1'27.943".
2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279
5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699
12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716
15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718
16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847
17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064
19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221
20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807
22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965
MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395
8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479
12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636
14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714
16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901
20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124
22nd Marini, Ducati, + 2,293
Result Moto2, Phillip Island, combined times after FP2 (20.10.):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:32.548 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.138 sec
3rd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.455
4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.550
5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.632
6th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,787
7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0,902
8th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.924
9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1.005
10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1.026
11th Guevara, Kalex, + 1,148
12th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,201
13th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,245
14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 1.317
15th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 1.362
Also:
23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.732