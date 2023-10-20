Pol Espargaró (GASGAS/5th): Every lap a pleasure
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The months since his serious training crash at the season opener in Portugal have been a long, rocky ordeal for the Spaniard, who celebrated his comeback at the British Grand Prix in July but is still struggling to regain his old form.
The 32-year-old family man from Granollers was all the more pleased about the first real ray of hope of the season, on a track where he has always been good at stepping on the gas.
"This morning we were running with the medium tyre compound on the rear wheel and were up to our necks in problems. But with the soft tyre this afternoon the bike was working perfectly and I felt really comfortable riding," beamed Espargaró. "Behind Brad Binder I managed a good lap time in the final sprint. Brad is riding at a different level, but I'm happy too - I'm enjoying every lap on this track."
Unlike some of his colleagues, Espargaró is weather-proof and has few worries about the oncoming bad weather in the far south of Australia, which is forecast for Sunday at the latest. "I remember the 2019 race weekend when Saturday practice was cancelled because of the squalls. Everyone else complained about the conditions in the Safety Commission, but I was against the cancellation because I was going decently fast on my KTM factory bike," grinned Espargaró.
Now, however, after returning to the prototype from Austria, he feels ready for all conditions once again. "I'm ready for Saturday, whether sprint or main race," he announced. "The decision to bring forward the main event is undoubtedly right apart from that, because strong wind is the worst possible weather in our sport," Pol noted.
Espargaró continued, "Especially in the Moto2 class, the wind is dangerous because these machines are big and heavy, not easy to correct, and because they have less grip with their tyres, riding can really be a problem," he explained. "But also for us in MotoGP the conditions can be borderline, even though we have more grip and the downforce of the winglets helps to keep the front wheel on track. Strong wind plus cold, as often happens here at Phillip Island, is a particularly nasty combination. When you add water to that, riding becomes really risky!"
Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.
2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279
5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699
12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716
15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718
16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847
17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064
19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221
20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807
22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965
MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395
8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479
12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636
14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714
16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901
20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124
22nd Marini, Ducati, + 2,293
Result Moto2, Phillip Island, combined times after FP2 (20.10.):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:32.548 min.
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.138 sec
3rd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.455
4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.550
5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.632
6th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,787
7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0,902
8th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.924
9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1.005
10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1.026
11th Guevara, Kalex, + 1,148
12th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,201
13th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,245
14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 1.317
15th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 1.362
Also:
23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.732