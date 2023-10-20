Pol Espargaró (GASGAS/5th): Every lap a pleasure

The months since his serious training crash at the season opener in Portugal have been a long, rocky ordeal for the Spaniard, who celebrated his comeback at the British Grand Prix in July but is still struggling to regain his old form.

The 32-year-old family man from Granollers was all the more pleased about the first real ray of hope of the season, on a track where he has always been good at stepping on the gas.

"This morning we were running with the medium tyre compound on the rear wheel and were up to our necks in problems. But with the soft tyre this afternoon the bike was working perfectly and I felt really comfortable riding," beamed Espargaró. "Behind Brad Binder I managed a good lap time in the final sprint. Brad is riding at a different level, but I'm happy too - I'm enjoying every lap on this track."

Unlike some of his colleagues, Espargaró is weather-proof and has few worries about the oncoming bad weather in the far south of Australia, which is forecast for Sunday at the latest. "I remember the 2019 race weekend when Saturday practice was cancelled because of the squalls. Everyone else complained about the conditions in the Safety Commission, but I was against the cancellation because I was going decently fast on my KTM factory bike," grinned Espargaró.

Now, however, after returning to the prototype from Austria, he feels ready for all conditions once again. "I'm ready for Saturday, whether sprint or main race," he announced. "The decision to bring forward the main event is undoubtedly right apart from that, because strong wind is the worst possible weather in our sport," Pol noted.

Espargaró continued, "Especially in the Moto2 class, the wind is dangerous because these machines are big and heavy, not easy to correct, and because they have less grip with their tyres, riding can really be a problem," he explained. "But also for us in MotoGP the conditions can be borderline, even though we have more grip and the downforce of the winglets helps to keep the front wheel on track. Strong wind plus cold, as often happens here at Phillip Island, is a particularly nasty combination. When you add water to that, riding becomes really risky!"

Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22nd Marini, Ducati, + 2,293

Result Moto2, Phillip Island, combined times after FP2 (20.10.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:32.548 min.

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.138 sec

3rd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.455

4th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.550

5th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.632

6th Roberts, Kalex, + 0,787

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0,902

8th Garcia, Kalex, + 0.924

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 1.005

10th Lowes, Kalex, + 1.026

11th Guevara, Kalex, + 1,148

12th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1,201

13th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1,245

14th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 1.317

15th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 1.362



Also:

23rd Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.732