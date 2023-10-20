Fabio Di Giannantonio (7th): "Proceed like a doctor".
After finishing 16th in FP1, Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh in the afternoon, and he was able to secure his Q2 ticket. "It was a good day," he said with satisfaction. "I am super-happy because the feeling in the morning was not great. I struggled a bit with the front, especially in the fast corners. I didn't feel as comfortable as I did in Mandalika." In Indonesia last Sunday, the Roman famously fixed his all-time MotoGP best in fourth.
"When you've just had a good performance, it's also important to keep going in that way. So I wanted to start this weekend really well," the Gresini Ducati rider underlined. "So I was a bit worried, but then the guys in the pits did a great job. In the practice session the bike was great, I was able to push quite hard in the fast corners and find my feeling again. So the speed came back as well. We were fast throughout the session, even with the medium rear tyre. That was very important and that's why I think we took a lot of positives today."
Ducati brand-mate and World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia stumbled to eleventh, complaining of problems in acceleration. That was not the case for "Diggia" on the GP22.
"No, in my case it's only in the long corners like 2, 6, 9 and in the last two corners that I struggle with the front in the middle of the corner. There I have a bit of a feeling that the front wheel is folding in. I think we need to improve in that area. Still, we were fast and when you're in a situation like that, it's always critical to touch the bike. You can maybe gain a tenth, but on the other hand you can also lose the feeling. You have to be very surgical like a doctor," grinned the 25-year-old Italian.
Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.
2nd Miller, KTM, + 0,148 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279
5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699
12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716
15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718
16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847
17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064
19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221
20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807
22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965
MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395
8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479
12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636
14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714
16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901
20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124
22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293