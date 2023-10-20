Fabio Di Giannantonio (7th): "Proceed like a doctor".

After finishing 16th in FP1, Fabio Di Giannantonio was seventh in the afternoon, and he was able to secure his Q2 ticket. "It was a good day," he said with satisfaction. "I am super-happy because the feeling in the morning was not great. I struggled a bit with the front, especially in the fast corners. I didn't feel as comfortable as I did in Mandalika." In Indonesia last Sunday, the Roman famously fixed his all-time MotoGP best in fourth.

"When you've just had a good performance, it's also important to keep going in that way. So I wanted to start this weekend really well," the Gresini Ducati rider underlined. "So I was a bit worried, but then the guys in the pits did a great job. In the practice session the bike was great, I was able to push quite hard in the fast corners and find my feeling again. So the speed came back as well. We were fast throughout the session, even with the medium rear tyre. That was very important and that's why I think we took a lot of positives today."

Ducati brand-mate and World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia stumbled to eleventh, complaining of problems in acceleration. That was not the case for "Diggia" on the GP22.

"No, in my case it's only in the long corners like 2, 6, 9 and in the last two corners that I struggle with the front in the middle of the corner. There I have a bit of a feeling that the front wheel is folding in. I think we need to improve in that area. Still, we were fast and when you're in a situation like that, it's always critical to touch the bike. You can maybe gain a tenth, but on the other hand you can also lose the feeling. You have to be very surgical like a doctor," grinned the 25-year-old Italian.

Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0,148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293