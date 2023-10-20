MotoGP races on Saturday: Adjusted TV programme

There is a threat of strong gusts of wind on Phillip Island on Sunday, so the MotoGP main race over 27 laps can already be seen on Saturday. An overview of the TV and streaming programme for the Australian GP.

Thepredicted bad weather is upsetting the schedule for the Australian GP, so the MotoGP aces will complete their main race already on Saturday from 3.10 pm local time. For fans in Central Europe, the lights go out at 6.10 a.m. due to a nine-hour time difference.

If the weather and especially the announced wind allow a continuation of the programme on Sunday, the Tissot Sprint will be made up at 2 p.m. (5 a.m. CEST) instead of the GP race.

Unchanged: ServusTV will broadcast all qualifying sessions and races live on FreeTV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland - only the broadcast times have been slightly adjusted to the new schedule.

For all those who don't want to set an alarm clock on the weekend, ServusTV will also broadcast the most important sessions in a detailed replay on Saturday from 10.45 am and on Sunday from 10.20 am.

There is no TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster this weekend, SRF is only offering the MotoGP races as a stream on Play SRF.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in live stream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - i.e. for qualifying and races in all classes.

Tip: During the overseas stops, the sessions of all classes are available for viewing as a video immediately after the broadcast, not only for users in Austria but also in Germany!

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because 15 of the 20 Grands Prix have already been completed, the World Championship promoter is now offering a whopping 70 per cent discount on the video pass package!

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme Australia GP 2023: