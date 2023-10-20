Marco Bezzecchi (6th): The fatigue stayed in the body
Barely two weeks after breaking his collarbone, Marco Bezzecchi finished Friday at Phillip Island in 6th position. This meant that the curly-headed rider from the Mooney VR46 Ducati squad was still the second best Ducati rider in the MotoGP field and qualified solidly and directly for Q2 on Saturday, when the main race will also be held. Team-mate Luca Marini clearly missed out on direct entry into Q2.
"It wasn't bad, but I honestly expected to be a bit better," described "Bez" regarding his physical condition with the damaged shoulder and then continues: "The pain is a bit less, but I still feel the fatigue from last weekend."
Bezzecchi explains, "Here with the direction changes at high speed, the bike feels quite heavy and my right side of the body is a bit tired. But I knew that, so I can't complain."
On bringing the main race at Phillip Island forward to Saturday, the 24-year-old Italian said, "It's better for me because it gives me one less day on the bike - one less day for my body. It will be difficult for sure in terms of tyre choice and so on. But anyway - I don't care. Anyway, I prefer that I suffer one day less."
The World Championship bronze medallist assures, "I'm happy with the performance. It looks like the KTMs are a bit faster - they have good drive. Maybe the track will be better on Saturday and we can get closer then. I still have to adjust a few things on the bike for me and also adapt the riding - it's always a combination. But I was quite fast, also my pace was good. I can't complain."
Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20/10):
1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.
2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279
5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699
12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716
15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718
16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847
17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064
19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221
20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807
22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965
MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395
8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479
12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636
14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714
16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901
20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124
22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293