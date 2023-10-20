Marco Bezzecchi (6th): The fatigue stayed in the body

VR46 Ducati star Marco Bezzecchi was pleased with his physical condition on MotoGP Friday at Phillip Island, but is still feeling the strain of the Mandalika weekend in his bones.

Barely two weeks after breaking his collarbone, Marco Bezzecchi finished Friday at Phillip Island in 6th position. This meant that the curly-headed rider from the Mooney VR46 Ducati squad was still the second best Ducati rider in the MotoGP field and qualified solidly and directly for Q2 on Saturday, when the main race will also be held. Team-mate Luca Marini clearly missed out on direct entry into Q2.

"It wasn't bad, but I honestly expected to be a bit better," described "Bez" regarding his physical condition with the damaged shoulder and then continues: "The pain is a bit less, but I still feel the fatigue from last weekend."

Bezzecchi explains, "Here with the direction changes at high speed, the bike feels quite heavy and my right side of the body is a bit tired. But I knew that, so I can't complain."

On bringing the main race at Phillip Island forward to Saturday, the 24-year-old Italian said, "It's better for me because it gives me one less day on the bike - one less day for my body. It will be difficult for sure in terms of tyre choice and so on. But anyway - I don't care. Anyway, I prefer that I suffer one day less."

The World Championship bronze medallist assures, "I'm happy with the performance. It looks like the KTMs are a bit faster - they have good drive. Maybe the track will be better on Saturday and we can get closer then. I still have to adjust a few things on the bike for me and also adapt the riding - it's always a combination. But I was quite fast, also my pace was good. I can't complain."

Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20/10):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1:27.943 min.

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293