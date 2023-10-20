Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/9th): "Well prepared".
"I was the fastest rider on the medium tyre," Aleix Espargaró (34) said after Friday's practice. "Almost all the other riders went out with the soft right at the beginning. I concentrated for a long time on the set-up work with the harder rubber. That paid off. I was the fastest driver with this tyre configuration."
Themeteorological postponement of the GP race to Saturday, with a planned sprint on Sunday, is therefore quite convenient for the three-time GP winner. "I'm glad I put so much work into the medium. Of course, that's an advantage with a race on Saturday. But in general, this decision is fair for everyone. This way we can offer the audience a good Sow."
Nevertheless, it was not all sunshine for the Aprilia factory rider, especially because of some bumps on the track. "I had problems especially in the last corner, I lost a lot of time there, it's crazy. My best lap was half a second slower than last year, and I practically only lost that time in that bump," the Catalan struggled with turn 12 of the Phillip Island Circuit.
But the problem seems solvable. "That bump made the RS-GP 23 turn in badly and I got very far to the outside. The dilemma is that you could solve this with more throttle. But for the race that wouldn't work because then the tyre wear would be too big. We still have to analyse that."
In addition to the problem in the last corner, Espargaró initially feared problems in the starting corner. "This is critical at different tracks, for example at Silverstone. Because of the start device, we come into the tight start corner at high speed. But I think with today's brakes we should have that under control here."
Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20/10):
1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1'27.943 mins.
2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279
5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513
10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699
12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716
15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718
16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847
17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994
18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064
19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221
20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768
21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807
22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965
MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.
2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec
4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246
5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395
7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395
8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441
11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479
12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636
14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639
15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714
16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780
17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901
20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124
22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293