Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/9th): "Well prepared".

Alex Espargaró had to settle for ninth place in the time chase towards the end of practice at Phillip Island. But he knows why. He sees himself in an optimal starting position for the race.

"I was the fastest rider on the medium tyre," Aleix Espargaró (34) said after Friday's practice. "Almost all the other riders went out with the soft right at the beginning. I concentrated for a long time on the set-up work with the harder rubber. That paid off. I was the fastest driver with this tyre configuration."

Themeteorological postponement of the GP race to Saturday, with a planned sprint on Sunday, is therefore quite convenient for the three-time GP winner. "I'm glad I put so much work into the medium. Of course, that's an advantage with a race on Saturday. But in general, this decision is fair for everyone. This way we can offer the audience a good Sow."

Nevertheless, it was not all sunshine for the Aprilia factory rider, especially because of some bumps on the track. "I had problems especially in the last corner, I lost a lot of time there, it's crazy. My best lap was half a second slower than last year, and I practically only lost that time in that bump," the Catalan struggled with turn 12 of the Phillip Island Circuit.

But the problem seems solvable. "That bump made the RS-GP 23 turn in badly and I got very far to the outside. The dilemma is that you could solve this with more throttle. But for the race that wouldn't work because then the tyre wear would be too big. We still have to analyse that."

In addition to the problem in the last corner, Espargaró initially feared problems in the starting corner. "This is critical at different tracks, for example at Silverstone. Because of the start device, we come into the tight start corner at high speed. But I think with today's brakes we should have that under control here."

Result MotoGP Practice, Phillip Island (20/10):

1st Brad Binder, KTM, 1'27.943 mins.

2nd Miller, KTM, + 0.148 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.269

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.279

5th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.420

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0,425

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,509

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.510

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.513

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.513

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.699

12 Rins, Honda, + 0,701

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0,713

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.716

15th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,718

16th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.847

17th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.994

18th Mir, Honda, + 1,064

19th Marini, Ducati, + 1,221

20th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.768

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1,807

22nd Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.965

MotoGP FP1 result, Phillip Island (20.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min.

2nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738 sec

4th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.246

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.272

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.395

7th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1,395

8th Miller, KTM, + 1,414

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.425

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.441

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.479

12th Marc Márquez, + 1.575

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.636

14th Rins, Honda, + 1.639

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 1,714

16th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1,780

17th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.795

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.819

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.901

20th Mir, Honda, + 1.933

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 2.124

22 Marini, Ducati, + 2.293