Phillip Island Q1: Best time for Bagnaia - 2nd Márquez

In the first qualifying session at the Australian GP on Phillip Island, Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez made it into Q2 with positions 1 and 2.

As always, a number of big-name riders lined up in Q1 because they had failed to make the top ten on Friday and therefore had to target one of the top two places in the first qualifying session at Phillip Island to then fight for the top twelve grid positions in Q2, the third-placed rider in Q1 would start from 13th on Saturday and Sunday, and so on.

Bagnaia, Augusto Fernández, Raúl Fernández, Alex Márquez, Marc Márquez and Quartararo were the most promising candidates for advancing to Q2.

Alex Rins, who was 12th on Friday, 1.064 seconds behind, gave up before Saturday and did not take part in the second free practice session in the morning. He complained of too much pain. "We don't know if the pain is coming from the tibia or the fibula," explained the Texas winner, who was still the best Honda rider on Friday in twelfth place. As Stefan Bradl was not ordered to Australia by HRC, Rins will not be replaced at the Australian GP.

He is now having a check-up in Melbourne and will then decide whether he will compete in Buriram next weekend (28/29 October).

Incredibly, there are four MotoGP World Champions on the 2023 GP grid - and Marc Márquez, Mir, Bagnaia and Quartataro all had to qualify for Q2 in Q1.

World Champion Pecco Bagnaia took the lead in the first run with 1'28.854 min, but then Augusto Fernández (1'28.435 min) edged him out. Bagnaia was second, 0.108s behind. Marc Márquez was a paltry 0.001sec off the all-important second place at this point!

Pecco Bagnaia tried hard not to have any riders in tow in the second run when there were still four minutes to go.

Result Q1, Phillip Island, 21.10.

1st Bagnaia, 1:28.160 min

2nd Marc Márquez, + 0.077 sec

3rd Alex Márquez, + 0.164

4th A. Fernández, KTM, + 0,275

5th R. Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.447

6th Mir, Honda, + 0,681

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.765

8th Marini, Ducati, + 0.887

9th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.022

10th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 1.259

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.672

Result 2nd free practice, 21.10.

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.039 min

2nd Marc Márquez, + 0,373 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.560

4th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.646

5th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.796

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.720

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.738

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.787

9th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.910

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.947

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.995

12th Binder, KTM, + 1.053

13th Mir, Honda, + 1,211

14th Marini, Ducati, + 1,229

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1, 264

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,271

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 1.302

18th Miller, KTM, + 1.326