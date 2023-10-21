Phillip Island Q2: Jorge Martin clearly in front - 2nd Binder

In Qualifying 2 at Phillip Island, Jorge Martin won by 0.416 seconds over Brad Binder. Marc Márquez was not able to go beyond 7th place on the grid.

With 1'27.943", Parmac-Ducati star Jorge Martin was the only rider to stay under the 1'28" mark in the first run of Q2. Red Bull-KTM factory rider Brad Binder held on to second place with 1'28.028", with World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia in third. And Brad Binder had an excellent chance of making it onto the front row of the grid for only the third time in his 68th MotoGP race. Marc Márquez did not do the first run and therefore only held 11th position.

Marc Márquez then put in a good effort, as he has taken a place on the front row of the grid in all his MortoGP appearances in Australia so far. This time he is on row 3!

Jorge Martin then set a new all-time record at Phillip Island with 1:27.246 min.

Result Q2, Phillip Island, 21.10.

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:27.246

2nd Binder, KTM + 0.416 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.468

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia

5th Zarco, Ducati

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati

7th Marc Márquez, Honda,

8th Miller, KTM,

9th Viñales, Aprilia,

10th Bezzecchi, Ducati,

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM

12th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.041