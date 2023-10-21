Phillip Island: First MotoGP win for Johann Zarco

Due to the bad weather forecast for Sunday, the Grand Prix was brought forward to Saturday afternoon.



In qualifying, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) set the fastest time ever at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit with 1:27.246 min and took pole position with a lead of over 4/10 sec over KTM factory rider Brad Binder.

In the race, the Spaniard opted for the soft rear tyre and was a force with it until the last lap, when the tyre went completely flat. Martin slipped from first to fifth place in the last four kilometres, while Pramac-Ducati team-mate Johann Zarco celebrated his first MotoGP victory in his 120th outing.



World champion Pecco Bagnaia extended his world championship lead from 18 to 27 points with second place.

This is how the race went:



Start: Pole setter Jorge Martin enters the first corner in the lead, Brad Binder is second ahead of Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez.



Lap 3: Di Giannantonio overtakes Bagnaia and is third.



4th lap: Martin is already 1 sec ahead of Binder and 2.8 sec ahead of third Di Giannantonio. He is followed by Bagnaia, Johann Zarco, Marc Marquez and Miller.



Lap 6: Martin is riding in his own world and is 1.6 sec ahead of Binder and 3.2 ahead of Diggia.



7th lap: Martin is ahead of Binder, Diggia, Bagnaia, Zarco, Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro, Miller, Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez.



10th lap: Martin 2.3 sec ahead of Binder and 3.4 ahead of Diggia.



Lap 11: Joan Mir crashes.



Lap 12: Marc Marquez is overtaken by Aleix Espargaro and is now only seventh, shortly afterwards Miller also passes the Spaniard.



Lap 13: Augusto Fernandez crashes in turn 4.



Lap 15: Marc Marquez falls further and further behind with the soft rear tyre and is now only ninth.



Lap 16: Martin is 3.4 sec ahead of Binder, Diggia has caught up with the South African.



Lap 19: Diaggia overtakes Binder on the start-finish straight and is second. He is 3.4 sec behind the leader Martin. Bagnaia and Zarco are now behind Binder.



Lap 21: Jorge Martin's pace is clearly dropping, he is the only rider besides Pol Espargaro who is using the soft rear tyre.



Lap 22: Zarco overtakes Bagnaia and is fourth, Binder and Diggia are within reach of the Frenchman.



Lap 23: Binder passes Diggia and is second, Zarco and Bagnaia are right behind them.



Lap 25: Zarco overtakes Diggia and is third, the leader Martin is slowing down and has only 1.5 sec advantage.



Penultimate lap: Zarco improves to second, Diggia, Bagnaia and Binder are behind him.



Last lap: Martin's soft rear tyre goes completely flat, the Spaniard is overtaken by Zarco, Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio and Binder and finishes only fifth.

Result MotoGP Race, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Joan Mir

Not started: Alex Rins