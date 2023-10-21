Winner Johann Zarco: "I only thought about myself".

Johann Zarco was Moto2 World Champion in 2015 and 2016, and he then had a furious debut season in the MotoGP World Championship in 2017 with Hervé Poncharal's Tech3 Yamaha team as teammate to Jonas Folger. But in 2019, the move to Red Bull KTM went awry, he then contested three races at LCR-Honda in autumn 2019 after an early split from KTM (after the Misano GP), before riding at Avintia-Ducati in 2020 and then joining Pramac.

In his 20th MotoGP podium, the Frenchman stood at the top of the podium for the first time today, after twelve second places as a winner for the first time - after quite a few setbacks and crashes this year, in which team-mate Jorge Martin stole the show again and again.

"There were a lot of emotions involved at the end today," explained 33-year-old Johann Zarco after his 120th race in the MotoGP class. "It took me a little while to realise the victory after crossing the finish line. It felt like a heavy weight had fallen off my shoulders. I always knew I had the best bike now, but not the perfect feeling with it. MotoGP is so competitive, all the riders are so close, you have to give your best in every lap. But it's hard, because at some point you have to take the right opportunity and have a lot of patience. Because there is always some rider who is more competitive than you on a given day. You have to push, but it's difficult."

"Today was the ideal day for me. I had a good starting position, it then turned into a pleasing race for me. I controlled the tyre wear impeccably," said Zarco. "I was behind Pecco for a long time and I knew he could keep up his pace until the end and fight for the podium and second place. I wasn't really thinking about winning, on the other hand: you never know... Jorge Martin was leading with the soft rear tyre; he was setting great times with it. I was surprised how fast he was with it. At the same time, I was surprised how much he then dropped off in the last five laps. At that point I understood that a lot was really possible on this day. I thought I could capture a fantastic result today. Now I'm sooo happy that I managed to do it."

Zarco continued, "I'm especially happy that I managed this success at Phillip Island of all places, because this is a special circuit that everyone loves. Therefore, it was an even better feeling and satisfaction than anywhere else when I crossed the finish line in first position."

Teammate Martin is fighting for the world championship. He was up to 3.5 sec ahead of the chasers, but the soft rear tyre didn't quite last the 27 laps. After 26 laps and four corners, Martin lost his first place. Zarco took over second place first. Was he already thinking about victory? Or was he briefly considering whether to let Martin take the 25 points?

"No, I was really focused on passing him and keeping my momentum. But I was thinking about overtaking him in another corner where I have a better drive and can get a small lead right away. But I had to hurry because I wanted to avoid an attack from the guys behind me. That's why I attacked immediately. No, I wasn't thinking about Jorge's World Championship situation, just what I had to do for my win."

MotoGP Race Result, Phillip Island, 21.10.2023

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201sec

3rd Di Giannatonio, Ducati, + 0.477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Joan Mir

Not started: Alex Rins

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 40 races

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 2241. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 165. 7. Zarco 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati 526 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.